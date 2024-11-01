Three Houses Damaged In Massive Fire In South Kashmir's Kulgam
Date
11/1/2024 2:08:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three residential houses were gutted in a fire incident in Daderkoot area of the south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that fire broke out late last night which four structures including three double-storey houses and a cow shed got damaged.
He said that there was no loss of life reported in incident, while cause of fire seems to be a short circuit.
Meanwhile, two shops were damaged in a fire incident in Tarzoo village of Sopore in the wee hours today.
An official said that the cause of fire was being ascertained while fire was brought under control.
