Three Houses Damaged In Massive Fire In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that fire broke out late last night which four structures including three double-storey houses and a cow shed got damaged.

He said that there was no loss of life reported in incident, while cause of fire seems to be a short circuit.

Meanwhile, two shops were damaged in a fire incident in Tarzoo village of Sopore in the wee hours today.

An official said that the cause of fire was being ascertained while fire was brought under control.

