عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SFS Extends Market Presence In The Commercial Construction Industry In The Midwest US


10/31/2024 11:06:32 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
SFS extends market presence in the commercial construction industry in the Midwest US
31.10.2024 / 20:21 CET/CEST

The SFS Group will acquire Pro Fastening Systems Inc. as of November 1, 2024. The company generated sales of approximately USD 30 million in 2023 in the commercial and industrial construction industries. This Acquisition enables SFS to further expand its market presence in the Midwestern United States, an attractive growth region in North America.

Media & Newsroom

To the full media release

Best regards

Benjamin Sieber
Valentina Dönz

Corporate Communications

SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
P +41 71 727 62 48 M +41 79 666 44 82
...
sfs


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: SFS Group Schweiz AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
9435 Heerbrugg
Switzerland
Phone: +41717275151
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0239229302
Valor: 23922930
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2020457


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN31102024004691010666ID1108840289


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search