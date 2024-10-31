SFS extends market presence in the commercial construction industry in the Midwest US

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

SFS extends presence in the commercial in the Midwest US

31.10.2024 / 20:21 CET/CEST

The SFS Group will acquire Pro Fastening Systems as of November 1, 2024. The company generated sales of approximately USD 30 million in 2023 in the commercial and industrial construction industries. This enables SFS to further expand its market presence in the Midwestern United States, an attractive growth region in North America. Media & Newsroom To the full media release Best regards



