SFS Extends Market Presence In The Commercial Construction Industry In The Midwest US
10/31/2024 11:06:32 PM
SFS Group Schweiz AG
SFS extends market presence in the commercial construction industry in the Midwest US
31.10.2024 / 20:21 CET/CEST
The SFS Group will acquire Pro Fastening Systems Inc. as of November 1, 2024. The company generated sales of approximately USD 30 million in 2023 in the commercial and industrial construction industries. This Acquisition enables SFS to further expand its market presence in the Midwestern United States, an attractive growth region in North America.
