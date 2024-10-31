Investornewsbreaks Golflync Building Dynamic Community Through Pioneering Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GolfLync CEO and Co-Founder Noah DiPasquale is a visionary known for reimagining industries. He is dedicated to providing an epic experience to all members of his exclusive Epic Club, and now fostering a dynamic golfing community with GolfLync, an innovative social networking where golf enthusiasts can come together and enjoy the game at its highest level.

“DiPasquale has brought the same love for golf, and the desire to build a strong community for golfers, to GolfLync,” reads a recent article.“Working much like a dating app for true golf lovers, GolfLync matches games and players, helping golfers grow their networks and find other players with similar interests and on-course preferences... Following the same model, DiPasquale, together with Michael Quiel, a finance veteran known for his resilience and commitment to justice, have now launched SportLync, aiming to connect athletes worldwide across various sports, including tennis and hiking, with advanced AI-driven tools.”

To view the full article, visit

About GolfLync

GolfLync is the“Tinder for Golf,” matching golf games and players the way a dating app matches those looking for romance. The app helps golfers grow their golf networks and find other players with similar interests and on-course preferences.

If you like golf, you'll love GolfLync!

As GolfLync transitions from a niche golf networking app to a comprehensive sports social platform, the opportunities for growth and innovation are significant. The company is currently raising capital via a Regulation CF offering. To learn more or invest, click here .

