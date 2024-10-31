Global Toiletries Market Outlook 2024-2033: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Toiletries Global Report 2024 – Market Growth, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The toiletries market has seen rapid growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $349.95 billion in 2023 to $391.95 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 12.0%. This expansion can be attributed to demographic changes, evolving consumer preferences, marketing initiatives, and trends in health and wellness.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The toiletries market is expected to experience rapid growth, reaching $620.08 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2%. Factors driving this growth include the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, personalization trends, the culture of wellness and self-care, innovations in ingredients, and the globalization of brands. Major trends include the rise of digital marketing and e-commerce, advancements in technology, a focus on natural and organic products, increased personalization and customization, and the growth of men's grooming products.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Toiletries Market Expansion?

The aging population is expected to be a significant driver for the anti-aging products market. Products like wrinkle creams and moisturizers are becoming more popular, especially among older women who generally have higher disposable incomes, making them more likely to spend on cosmetics.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Toiletries Market Forward?

Major companies operating in the market report are Itochu Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Tesco plc, The Procter & Gamble Company, Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Unilever plc, L'Oréal S.A., Himalaya Wellness Limited, Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A., Natura & Co Holding S.A., Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Toiletries Market Size?

Due to increased consumer awareness about the risks associated with synthetic materials, companies in the toiletries market are focusing on manufacturing products based on natural and organic ingredients. Toiletries are aimed at enhancing consumer hygiene and beauty. Firms are producing goods with greater transparency in terms of ingredients, packaging, and sustainability, as end-users seek healthier lifestyles. Natural and organic products are derived from plant extracts, vegetables, and essential oils, boasting higher levels of vitamin C and essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, and chromium, while also being eco-friendly.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Toiletries Market?

1) By Type: Lotions (Including Sunscreens), Hair Preparations, Face Creams, Perfumes, Shaving Preparations, Other Cosmetic Preparations

2) By Preference: Mass, Premium

3) By Gender: Male, Female

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, E-Commerce, Pharmacy Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Asia-Pacific's Role as the Foremost Player in the Toiletries Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the toiletries market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region of the market. The regions covered in the toiletries global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Toiletries Market Definition?

Toiletry includes items and products used for personal grooming and cleansing, such as everyday shampoos and soaps. These convenience products are portable and easy to carry anywhere.

The Toiletries Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Toiletries Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Toiletries Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into toiletries market size, toiletries market drivers and trends, toiletries market major players, toiletries competitors' revenues, toiletries global market positioning, and toiletries market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

