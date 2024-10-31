16 More Palestinians Massacred In Israeli Airstrike In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 1 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 16 more Palestinians were massacred, in an Israeli Zionist on two homes in Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said yesterday.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that, civil defence and medical teams swiftly arrived at the scene to recover the dead and injured, transporting them to nearby hospitals.

Al-Awda Hospital, in the camp, reported in a press statement that, it had received 16 bodies, and more than 30 people with varying degrees of injuries, including a medic and two journalists.

As the usual case, the Israeli Zionist army did not comment on the incident.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli Zionist attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 43,204, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

