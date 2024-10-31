Four Injured As Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Vehicle In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of following a strike by an enemy drone on a civilian vehicle in Kherson region has increased to four, with two more men seeking medical help.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on , according to Ukrinform.

"Two more people were injured in the attack on a civilian vehicle by an enemy drone in Bilozerka community. The men, aged 31 and 32, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs," the statement said.

The regional administration noted that medical personnel provided the injured with necessary assistance and prescribed outpatient treatment.

Earlier reports stated that around 16:00, on October 31, the Russian forces attacked a civilian vehicle in Bilozerka community of Kherson region with a UAV. Initial reports indicated two injured individuals.