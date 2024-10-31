Russians Strike On Outskirts Of Kharkiv, Guided Bomb Hits Enterprise In Derhachi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of October 31, Russian invaders struck Derhachi and the outskirts of Kharkiv with guided missiles.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“One of the UAVs hit Derhachi. According to preliminary data, a fire broke out . Specialized services have arrived to inspect it. Another hit of a guided aerial bomb was recorded on the outskirts of Kharkiv,” noted Syniehubov.

Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, confirmed the hit in his Telegram message:“At about 21:00, the enemy launched an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of Dergachi. Information on the extent of the damage and casualties is being investigated.”

Later, Syniehubov added that a guided aerial bomb hit a civilian enterprise in Derhachi.

Civilian killed in missile strike ondistrict

“In Derhachi, there was a hit of a guided missile on a civilian enterprise. Three people suffered acute stress reactions,” the statement said.

Medics from the Regional Emergency Center provided assistance on the spot.

