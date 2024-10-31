Israel's Relations With The UN Hit A New Low With Unrwa Ban

Author: Lisa Strömbom

Israel's relationship with the United Nations has historically been strained, but over the past year, tensions have reached new levels. On October 28, the Israeli parliament (the Knesset) passed a law to prohibit operations of the UN's relief and works agency (Unrwa) – the UN body responsible for Palestinian refugees – within the territory it controls. It's a and development which many fear will have grave humanitarian consequences for Palestinians in Gaza and beyond.

The decision also prompts questions about what lies ahead for the increasingly divisive relationship between the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and the UN. There is even speculation that the Unrwa ban could lead to Israel being expelled from the UN general assembly.

Israel's relations with the UN have long been fractious . But Unrwa has come in for particular criticism from successive Israeli governments over the years.

The agency was set up in 1949 to support Palestinian refugees displaced during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. What was originally intended to be a temporary agency has now operated for more than seven decades, thanks to the unending hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian people. In addition to humanitarian assistance, Unrwa provides education, healthcare and a range of social services to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Unrwa's schools have been a particular bugbear for Israeli critics. It has been pointed out that textbooks provided by the Palestinian Authority and used in some Unrwa schools were“pivotal in radicalising generations of Gazans”. There have also been allegations that money intended to support Unrwa relief works has been finding its way to Hamas .

But it was the alleged involvement of Unrwa employees in the October 7 attack on Israel, spearheaded by Hamas, that brought the issue to a head earlier this year. In January, Israel presented Joe Biden's US administration with a dossier that purported to present evidence that 12 Unrwa staff had taken an active part in the attack. The UN announced it had dismissed the surviving staff named in the dossier – but the accusations led several countries to suspend their Unrwa funding.

Unrwa's commissioner-general, Philippe Lazzarini, described the suspension of funding as a“collective punishment”. He said it would have grave consequences for Gaza's civilians who were – and remain – at high risk of famine.

An independent review set up by Lazzarini reported in April and found no evidence that the agency had been infiltrated by Hamas. Instead, it stressed how Unrwa's work was an“indispensable lifeline” for civilians in Gaza and the West Bank. As a result, international funding of Unrwa was resumed by all countries but the US .

At loggerheads

Now Israel has gone a step further and banned Unrwa operations. This appears to be the latest blow in a campaign of hostility against the UN that has been years in the making.

In recent years, Netanyahu's anti-UN rhetoric has escalated considerably. In 2022, the UN general assembly (UNGA) voted in favour of a resolution calling for the International Court of Justice to give its opinion on Israel's“prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory”. Netanyahu called the decision“despicable”. He refused to recognise the vote, saying:

Netanyahu condemns 'despicable' UN vote.

During the past year, as it has continued its assault on Gaza, Israel's efforts to delegitimise the UN have also intensified. At the beginning of October, after Iran had launched a barrage of rockets at Israeli military installations, Israel barred the UN secretary general, António Guterres, from entering the country. Foreign minister Israel Katz commented:“Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel ... does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil.”

Meanwhile, units of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have been involved in a number of incidents which have threatened the safety of UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon (Unifil). The peacekeepers are there under a mandate to safeguard Lebanese civilians in the area, where Israel has been conducting what it calls its“military operation” since the beginning of October. Many scholars of international law believe the IDF's actions could be interpreted as war crimes .

This in turn led to a public spat with the French president, Emmanuel Macron. Calling on Israel to respect the neutrality of Unifil peacekeepers, Macron said Netanyahu should“not forget that his country was created by a decision of the UN” – to which Netanyahu replied:

The last clause was a pointed reminder that a section of the French government collaborated with the Nazi regime in the extermination of French Jews.

International condemnation

But it's the decision to bar Unrwa from Israel that has drawn the harshest international criticism, and which threatens to further isolate the country diplomatically. The UN secretary general has been joined by the EU and US in urging Israel to reconsider.

Washington has already been highly critical of what it describes as“Israeli efforts to starve Palestinians” in parts of Gaza, and the US and UK are both reported to be considering suspending arms sales to Israel.

Amnesty International, meanwhile, said the law“amounts to the criminalisation of humanitarian aid and will worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis”. But Israel has signalled it intends to hold firm, while insisting it will“continue to do everything in its power” to ensure that aid continues to reach“ordinary Gazans”.

But the vast majority of Gaza's population is now displaced. Most of the built infrastructure – including hospitals – has been destroyed. And Israel's military operations are forcing most civilians out of the north of the Gaza Strip. So, the question now is whether the effective crippling of the largest international aid agency working in Gaza will simply make matters worse for the people living there.