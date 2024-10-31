In Photos: Diwali Celebrated At Srinagar's Iconic Clock Tower
Date
10/31/2024 7:18:48 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
The heart of Srinagar was aglow with Diwali festivities as hundreds gathered at the historic Clock Tower (Ghantaghar) in Lal Chowk to light traditional diyas. The celebration drew people from diverse backgrounds to partake in the 'festival of lights'.
The diyas illuminated the area and the atmosphere became a blend of joy and nostalgia.
