In Photos: Diwali Celebrated At Srinagar's Iconic Clock Tower

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The heart of Srinagar was aglow with Diwali festivities as hundreds gathered at the historic Clock Tower (Ghantaghar) in Lal Chowk to light traditional diyas. The celebration drew people from diverse backgrounds to partake in the 'festival of lights'.

The diyas illuminated the area and the atmosphere became a blend of joy and nostalgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Also Omar Abdullah Wishes People On Diwali LG Sinha Greets People On Eve Of Diwali