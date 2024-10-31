Ceasefire In The Works? Netanyahu Bats For 'Israeli Security' In Meeting With US Envoys Hamas, Hezbollah Say...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israeli Prime met with US officials on Thursday amid growing calls for a ceasefire with Hamas and Hezbollah. The interaction came mere hours after Hamas insisted that it would reject any proposal for a short term truce to the ongoing Gaza war. Meanwhile newly appointed Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem insisted on Thursday that the group would keep fighting until it was offered an 'acceptable' ceasefire proposal.

According to a Reuters report, Netanyahu told the US officials that any ceasefire deal with Lebanon must account for Israel's ability to counter threats to its security from the other country and return displaced people to the north.

“The main issue is not the paperwork of this or that agreement, but Israel's ability and determination to enforce the agreement and thwart any threat to its security from Lebanon,” his office cited the PM as saying.

| Hezbollah willing to halt conflict but with 1 condition: 'If Israelis decide...'

An AFP report quoted sources in the know to add that mediators are expected to propose a truce of "less than a month" to Hamas in the near future. Meetings between Mossad head David Barnea, CIA Director Bill Burns and the Qatari prime minister concluded in Doha earlier this week - with discussions focussed on a "short-term" truce of "less than a month". The proposal involves exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinians in Israeli prisons and increasing aid to Gaza.

“The idea of a temporary pause in the war, only to resume aggression later, is something we have already expressed our position on. Hamas supports a permanent end to the war, not a temporary one,” senior Hamas leader Taher al-Nunu told AFP on Thursday.

The militant group has repeatedly sought a“permanent ceasefire” as well as the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the return of displaced people, sufficient humanitarian aid for the narrow enclave and a“serious” prisoner exchange deal.

| Israel issues evacuation notice for Baalbeck city in eastern Lebanon

Lebanon-based Hezbollah has also indicated plans to continue fighting until it was offered a 'suitable' ceasefire deal.

“If the Israelis decide to stop the aggression, we say that we accept, but according to the conditions that we see as suitable...We will not beg for a cease-fire as we will continue (fighting)... no matter how long it takes,” Kassem said in his pre-recorded televised address from an undisclosed location.

| Who is Naim Kassem? 'Less' popular Hezbollah chief steps up amid Israeli threats

(With inputs from agencies)