S&W Seed Company To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On Friday, November 1, 2024
10/31/2024 6:01:05 PM
conference call to be conducted on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET
LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW ) will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, ended June 30, 2024, on Friday, November 1, 2024, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Friday, November 1, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) to review the results.
Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at or .
A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 9057007.
A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at or for 30 days.
About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of sorghum, forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary sorghum and alfalfa seeds with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. Through a partnership, S&W is also focused on sustainable biofuel feedstocks primarily within camelina. For more information, please visit .
Company Contact:
Investor Contact:
Mark Herrmann, Chief Executive Officer
Robert Blum
S&W Seed Company
Lytham Partners, LLC
Phone: (720) 593-3570
Phone: (602) 889-9700
[email protected]
