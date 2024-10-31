S&W Seed Company To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On Friday, November 1, 2024

call to be conducted on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET



LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW ) will report results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, ended June 30, 2024, on Friday, November 1, 2024, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Friday, November 1, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) to review the results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at or .

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 9057007.

A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at or for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of sorghum, forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary sorghum and alfalfa seeds with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. Through a partnership, S&W is also focused on sustainable biofuel feedstocks primarily within camelina. For more information, please visit .