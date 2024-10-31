AI×Web3 Startup Jugemu.Ai, Raising $1M, Launches Telegram Mini App Utilizing TON To Democratize Access To Generative AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jugemu.ai has announced the launch of its Telegram Mini App, powered by the TON blockchain, aiming to accelerate its mission to“democratize access to generative AI.”









Offering Free Access to 18 Latest LLM Models for Users in Regions Where Telegram is Popular, such as Africa and southeast Asia

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- the AI×Web3 startup that has raised $1M, released its Telegram Mini App version of the Jugemu AI application on October 31, 2024, leveraging the TON blockchain. Through this new app, the project aims to focus on regions where Telegram is widely adopted, such as Africa and southeast Asia, furthering its mission of democratizing access to generative AI.







Developed in Response to Telegram's Rapid Adoption and TON's Ecosystem Growth

Telegram users are growing rapidly, especially across Africa and southeast Asia, with the platform now exceeding 700 million monthly active users. The TON blockchain ecosystem is also seeing exponential growth, with unique wallet addresses surpassing 100 million and daily transaction volumes increasing twelvefold.









Expanding the User Experience with the Telegram Mini App

The Jugemu.ai Telegram Mini App is designed to democratize generative AI access. Users can seamlessly connect to single subscription model providing unlimited access to the latest 18 LLMs (including ChatGPT) and allowing comparison of up to three models on a single screen-free of charge. Through intuitive interactions, users can enjoy a wide range of experiences, completing simple tasks, earning points, and engaging in“Tap to Earn” gamification elements.

Main Features:

Easy Access to Free access to 18 of the latest LLMs, including ChatGPT, with unlimited usage and a feature to compare up to three models on a single screen.Points through Tasks and Tap to Earn: Earn points by completing simple tasks or enjoying the gamified“Tap to Earn” experience.Seamless Integration with Telegram: Enjoy the AI app within Telegram without needing to leave the platform.TON Blockchain Utilization: Improved AI service experience with fast and low-cost transactions.Free Basic Access: Users can try core features at no cost and experience the latest models.Multiple Payment Options: A variety of payment options, including Telegram Stars, will be introduced progressively.

About Jugemu.ai

Jugemu.ai is an AI×DePIN project that has already raised $1M, actively building an ecosystem where users and developers can engage through a pioneering token system. Currently, the project is raising an additional $1M.

Telegram Mini App: t.me/JugemuAIBo

Official X (Twitter):

Official Website:

Press Contact:

Name: Yuto Komatsu (Business / Marketing Manager)

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at