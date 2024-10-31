Media Advisory: MADD Canada Presents New School Program For Nova Scotia Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is hosting a special screening for the launch of its 2024-2025 School Program in Nova Scotia, which educates youth on the devastating consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada's School Program One Last Dance will be delivered to Nova Scotia students in Grades 7-12, with Provincial Sponsor Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) funding 40 presentations this year. These educational one-hour presentations aim to reduce impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about its impact. Additionally, the presentations provide youth with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver. Media are welcome to attend the special screening. Interviews with special guests, students and staff will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 2 p.m. (ADT) Location: Woodlawn High School, 31 Woodlawn Rd, Dartmouth, NS B2W 2R7 Special Guests: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer MADD Nova Scotia Chapter volunteers Marley MacDonald, Director Responsibility and Sustainability, NSLC



Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, thanks to the support of partners such as NSLC, MADD Canada's educational presentations empower young people to make responsible decisions, helping to prevent tragedies and making our roads safer for everyone.

The School Program will be available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school's preference. Following the presentation, schools receive an Educators' Guide and a School Kit with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

