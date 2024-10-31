Grand Opening Of Oven 360 Pizza: Bringing Authentic Italian Neapolitan Flavors And Handmade Gelato To Troy, Michigan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Troy Michigan Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oven 360 proudly announces the grand opening of its first U.S. location at 1711 Crooks Road, Troy, Michigan. Founded by childhood friends Remo Tortola and Lucio Franceschelli from Miranda, Italy, Oven 360 promises to deliver an unparalleled Neapolitan pizza experience alongside its renowned handmade gelato.Remo and Lucio, upon arriving in Canada, saw a gap in the pizza for true Neapolitan-style pizza. They combined traditional Italian techniques with modern innovations to create Oven 360. But their passion for Italian cuisine didn't stop with pizza.In addition to its handcrafted pizzas, calzones, and secret family dough recipe, Oven 360 is also celebrated for its handmade gelato. Made using authentic Italian ingredients, this creamy, flavorful treat offers guests a genuine taste of Italy. Each batch is crafted in-house, using time-honored methods that ensure a smooth texture and rich, unforgettable flavor. Whether enjoying it after a meal or on its own, the gelato is a perfect companion to the Oven 360 dining experience.“Our journey to the U.S. has been driven by our love of traditional pizza and our desire to share not only that but also the artisanal craft of Italian gelato,” said Remo, co-founder of Oven 360.“We invite everyone to visit us in Troy and taste the difference of authentic Neapolitan pizza and real Italian gelato.”Co-founder Lucio adds,“Bringing Oven 360 to the United States is a proud moment for us. Our handmade gelato is made with the same passion and care as our pizzas, giving our guests the full experience of Italy right here in Michigan.”About Oven 360Oven 360 Pizza is a leading pizza franchise known for its authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas and handmade Italian gelato. Using only the finest and freshest ingredients, the brand combines traditional techniques with modern flair to create a truly unique culinary experience. For more information about Oven 360 Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit .

