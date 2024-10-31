(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global

blood plasma market

size is estimated to grow by USD 15.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

8.6%

during the forecast period. Innovative solutions targeting global blood shortage crisis

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

expanding use of microbial enzymes in blood transfusion technology. However,

closure of plasma donation centers due to operational network issues

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Therapeutic use, Diagnostic use, and Research and development), Source (Human plasma and Synthetic plasma), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled ADMA Biologics Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Biotest AG, CSL Ltd., GC Biopharma Corp., Grifols SA, Kamada Ltd., Kedrion SpA, LFB SA, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Octapharma AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanquin, SK Plasma Co. Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global blood plasma market is experiencing a significant shift with the increasing adoption of microbial enzymes in blood transfusion technology. In May 2024, a Scandinavian collaboration made headway in creating universal blood suitable for all transfusion and organ transplant recipients. This innovation employs microbial enzymes derived from gut bacteria to eliminate A and B antigens from red blood cells. Blood types are determined by the presence of specific enzymes produced by the ABO gene. Individuals with O-type blood lack these enzymes, making their blood universally compatible for donation. However, the high demand for O-type blood often surpasses supply, necessitating alternative solutions. The use of microbial enzymes to convert A and B blood types into O-type presents a viable solution to this challenge. By removing A and B antigens from red blood cells, these enzymes can potentially increase the availability of universal blood, reducing transfusion-related complications and improving patient outcomes. This advancement not only addresses the supply-demand imbalance but also enhances the safety and efficiency of blood transfusions, revolutionizing the industry with a sustainable solution to a longstanding medical challenge. Nearly 120 million units of blood are donated annually, and each unit must be matched to the recipient's blood type. In emergencies, O-type blood is used due to its universal compatibility, highlighting the importance of increasing its availability.



The global Blood Plasma Market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing public health concerns and advancements in blood components and plasma derivatives. These derivatives, including proteins like Immunoglobulin , Factor VIII, and Factor IX, have therapeutic indications for various clinical conditions such as immunodeficiency, allergic conditions, hypogamma globulinemia, and infectious diseases. The geriatric population's growing need for healthcare and chronic diseases treatment is fueling market demand. However, potential side effects and osmotic pressure concerns may hinder growth. Blood Plasma finds non-therapeutic applications in biomedical sealants, infusion solutions, gels, and sprays. Key players focus on clinical studies to expand their product portfolio and cater to diverse therapeutic areas like oncology, pulmonology, rheumatology, and transplantation. Major players include Grifols, CSL Behring, Octapharma, and Takeda. They invest in research and development to launch new products, such as Hyperimmune Globulin and Albumin, to cater to the evolving market trends. In conclusion, the Blood Plasma Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by public health priorities, technological advancements, and expanding therapeutic applications.



Market

Challenges



In April 2024, Octapharma Plasma encountered a major operational issue resulting in the closure of all 195 blood plasma collection centers across 35 states in the U.S., including three in Columbus, Ohio. This shutdown was due to IT network problems that impeded the company's ability to run its centers efficiently. The closure significantly affected plasma collection, as this essential component of human blood accounts for 55% and is crucial for carrying antibodies, proteins, enzymes, and clotting factors. These donations are vital for treating patients with trauma, burns, hemophilia, and autoimmune disorders. The closure halted plasma donations, disrupting the production of plasma-derived medications primarily sent to Europe for manufacturing by Octapharma AG. The network issues may have been linked to ransomware attacks like BlackSuit, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity measures in the healthcare sector. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had previously warned about such threats targeting healthcare providers, including public health organizations. The inability to contact the Columbus centers by phone further complicated the situation, underscoring the need for reliable communication systems during operational disruptions. This incident underscores the critical dependency of the blood plasma industry on IT infrastructure and the significant consequences of its failure. To maintain a steady supply of plasma and plasma-derived products, the industry must prioritize cybersecurity and develop contingency plans to mitigate the impact of similar disruptions in the future. The Blood Plasma market faces significant challenges in various therapeutic areas, including Neurology and Hematology. Hypogammaglobulinemia and Immunodeficiency Diseases, such as Hemophilia, require continuous plasma donations for the production of essential plasma-derived products like clotting factors and immunoglobulins. Hospitals and clinics rely on these plasma-derived products for treating various conditions, including Burn and Shock treatment, Trauma patients, and Liver disease. The patient epidemiology for Bleeding Disorders and Immune deficiencies is growing, leading to an increased demand for plasma. However, challenges persist in ensuring a steady supply of plasma from Plasma Donors. The immune system plays a crucial role in the production of these plasma constituents, making it essential to maintain stringent safety standards to prevent the entry of Pathogens into the plasma supply. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in developing personalized medicine for Rare Diseases, including Orphan Drug Designations. Clinical trials for Hemophilia A and B, and other chronic diseases, require large volumes of plasma for testing new treatments. The Geriatric population also presents a growing opportunity for Plasma-derived products, such as Hyperimmune globulin, to address their unique healthcare needs. Overall, the Blood Plasma market requires continued innovation and collaboration to meet the evolving demands of healthcare providers and patients.

This blood plasma market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Therapeutic use

1.2 Diagnostic use 1.3 Research and development



2.1 Human plasma 2.2 Synthetic plasma



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Therapeutic use-

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) is a widely used preparation in regenerative medicine, gaining popularity in both cosmetic and medical fields as of May 14, 2024. PRP is derived from a patient's own blood, making it autologous and eliminating the risk of immune reactions or transmission of infections or diseases. In gynecology, PRP is used as an adjunct treatment for various conditions, including thin endometrium, premature ovarian failure, urinary incontinence, genitourinary fistulas, and Asherman syndrome. PRP contains growth factors and proteins that aid in the regeneration and repair of damaged cells, tissues, and organs. Its preparation takes about thirty minutes, and the application process requires approximately fifteen minutes. PRP has gained significant attention in cosmetic gynecology and functional gynecologic surgeries due to its ability to stimulate new blood vessel and collagen formation. However, it is not recommended for patients with blood disorders, coagulation issues, pregnancy, lactation, active infections, or a cancer diagnosis. The therapeutic use of PRP in gynecology highlights its potential to improve patient outcomes by leveraging the body's natural healing processes. As research and clinical applications continue to expand, PRP is expected to play an increasingly important role in the treatment of various gynecological conditions.

Research Analysis

Blood plasma is a vital component of the blood, making up around 55% of the total volume. It is a yellow, liquid component that is rich in proteins, including immunoglobulins, albumin, clotting factors, and other essential proteins. Plasma plays a crucial role in the immune system, helping to fight pathogens and protect the body from infection. Blood plasma derivatives, such as Hyperimmune Globulin, Immunoglobulin, Factor VIII, and Factor IX, are used for various therapeutic indications in immunology, oncology, pulmonology, rheumatology, and other medical fields. These derivatives are obtained through a process called plasma fractionation, which separates the desired proteins from the plasma. Plasma is also used in infusion solutions, gels, sprays, biomedical sealants, and burn and shock treatment for trauma patients. Plasma constituents, such as red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, are essential for maintaining the body's health. The immune system uses plasma to transport these cells and other essential nutrients throughout the body. Plasma donors are essential for the production of these vital medical products. The plasma is collected through a process called plasmapheresis, which separates the plasma from the blood and returns the remaining blood components back to the donor. The plasma is then processed and purified to produce the various plasma derivatives used in medical treatments. Blood plasma is a valuable resource in medical science, with numerous therapeutic applications and ongoing research in the field of plasma proteins and their potential uses.

Market Research Overview

Blood plasma is a vital component of the blood that plays a crucial role in various therapeutic indications. It is rich in proteins such as Immunoglobulins, Albumin, Clotting Factors (Factor VIII, Factor IX), and other essential proteins. These proteins are used to treat a range of medical conditions, including but not limited to, Immunology (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Immunodeficiency Diseases), Oncology , Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Transplantation, Neurology, Hematology, and Hypogammaglobulinemia. Blood plasma is derived from donated blood and contains various immune system components that help fight pathogens and aid in shock treatment, burn treatment, and trauma patients. It is also used as Infusion Solutions, Gels, Sprays, Biomedical Sealants, and in the pharmaceutical industry for producing Plasma-derived products. The therapeutic uses of blood plasma extend to various chronic diseases, clinical trials, and rare diseases with Orphan Drug Designations. Plasma collection is a critical process that requires careful handling of blood components, including Red Blood Cells, White Blood Cells, Platelets, and Blood Constituents. The geriatric population is a significant consumer of plasma-derived products due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and immune deficiencies. Side effects and Allergic Conditions are potential risks associated with plasma infusions, and ongoing research focuses on Personalized Medicine and Non-Therapeutic Applications. Blood plasma has various therapeutic applications in healthcare, including the treatment of Bleeding Disorders (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B), Infectious Diseases, and Liver Diseases. The osmotic pressure of plasma is essential in maintaining Blood Volume and Blood Clotting. In conclusion, Blood Plasma is a versatile and essential component of the healthcare industry, with numerous therapeutic indications and applications. Its role in treating various medical conditions and saving lives is invaluable.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Therapeutic Use



Diagnostic Use

Research And Development

Source



Human Plasma

Synthetic Plasma

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

