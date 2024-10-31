Coastline K9 Launches Elite Protection Dog Training And Services Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coastline K9, founded by Erick Innis, a former U.S. Ranger and Navy SEAL K9 trainer, has announced the launch of its specialized protection dog training services, tailored for clients seeking personal security and companionship. Located on a fully equipped five-acre property with 24/7 on-site staff and management, Coastline K9 provides a secure environment for the training and development of elite protection dogs.With Innis's background in special operations and advanced canine training, the organization focuses on fostering a collaborative bond between owners and dogs. Services include tailored protection dog training, comprehensive obedience courses, and behavior modification, emphasizing both safety and companionship. This approach allows clients to work with their dogs as a cohesive team, ensuring responsive and reliable protection in various scenarios.The facility is designed to meet the unique needs of clients, providing affluent individuals and families with protection solutions that do not compromise on privacy or security. "A family protection dog won't leak location or family information, they don't require workman's comp, and they don't have the passwords to valuables," notes Innis, highlighting the value of highly trained canine companions as a secure and discreet alternative to other protection measures.With clients ranging from high-net-worth individuals to families seeking extra security, Coastline K9 has earned a reputation for training the world's best family protection dogs. These highly skilled canines offer round-the-clock protection and can travel wherever needed, making them ideal personal bodyguards.For more information on Coastline K9's protection dogs or professional training services, visit the website: .

