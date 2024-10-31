Orlando Investor Daryl Carter Of Maury L. Carter & Associates Acquires 49.35 Acres In Ocala, FL For $5.7 Million.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bartow McDonald, managing director of SVN McDonald & CompanyOCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- (October 24, 2024-OCALA, FL) – Orlando broker, investor and developer Daryl Carter of Maury L. Carter & Associates has purchased 49.35 acres along the north side of Hwy 484, just west of exit 341 on Interstate 75 in Ocala, FL. The commercial land was acquired for $5,700,000 and features entitlements for a wide variety of commercial uses.Daryl Carter and Conrad Carter with Maury L. Carter & Associates represented the Buyer, Carter Hwy 484, LLC in the transaction.Bartow McDonald IV, Matthew Garff and Stiles McDonald with SVN McDonald & Company represented the Seller, Marco Polo Builders Inc.“This acquisition is another example of our commitment to investing in high-growth areas,” said Daryl Carter, president of Maury L. Carter & Associates.“We see tremendous potential in this property as Ocala continues to attract businesses and investors seeking opportunities in central Florida.”McDonald and his team have played a significant role in the development of this corridor, brokering more than $34 million in land sales along this section of Hwy 484 over the past four years. These transactions have paved the way for a number of new residential, retail and industrial projects, contributing to the economic growth of the area.“It was a great pleasure working together with Daryl, Conrad and the team at Maury L. Carter & Associates", said Bartow McDonald IV, managing director of SVN McDonald & Company.“Throughout the entire transaction, Daryl demonstrated the legendary character and acumen of his late father and investor Maury Carter, who was instrumental in many of the largest land deals that shaped central Florida over the past 50 years.”The Hwy 484 and I-75 corridor has seen a surge in interest due to its strategic location and influx of new developments as the area is rapidly transforming into a hub for both businesses and residents. Recent developments along this corridor include over two million SF of new distribution centers, 320 apartment units and a new Wawa gas station.217 SE 1 st Ave, #200-60, OCALA, FL 34471For more information, contact:Bartow McDonald IVManaging DirectorSVN McDonald & Company(352) 274-3800...Daryl CarterPresidentMaury L. Carter & Associates(407) 422-3144...

