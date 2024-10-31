Chobani Taps Industry Veteran Jai Kibe As Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK and NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, LLC announces the appointment of Jai Kibe as Chief Marketing Officer, effective November 4, 2024, reporting to President and COO, Kevin Burns. Kibe will lead the marketing and creative teams for the Chobani and La Colombe brands.



In this role he will focus on expanding growth-segments, driving marketing innovations, developing next generation analytics and consumer insights capabilities, enhancing digital first consumer and customer engagement, and creating dynamic activations and partnerships.



"Jai is known for inspiring creativity, energizing brands, and bringing a disciplined, metrics-based approach to strategy," said Burns. "His leadership will be instrumental in driving the next phase of our growth as we work to expand awareness beyond today's core consumer segments. I'm excited to partner with Jai to create deeper and more meaningful consumer connections to unleash the potential of the Chobani and La Colombe brands."



A veteran marketing professional with over 23-years of experience working across numerous global companies, Kibe has held senior marketing roles at Gartner, SC Johnson, The Coca-Cola Company, among others. Kibe has transformed both iconic as well as challenger brands, delivering sustained profitable growth and strengthening brand equity.



"I am thrilled to be joining Chobani at an exciting moment in time, where we can blend art, science and instinct," said Kibe. "As a brand that combines purpose with innovation, Chobani has consistently set the standard for great taste, consumer health and wellness while driving positive social impact. I look forward to working with this incredibly talented team to continue shaping the future of the food and beverage industry, while staying true to Chobani's mission of making good food available to more people while positively impacting our communities and planet."



Kibe earned his MBA in Marketing from Pepperdine University and is currently further enhancing his expertise in digital programming and automation through ongoing education at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.



About Chobani



Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at 32 cafes, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail.



Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.



