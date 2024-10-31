Celebrities Unite To Mobilize Support For Hurricane Relief And Recovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

(Family Features) In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, entire communities have been torn apart, lives were lost, families displaced and children left without schools. Recovery is lengthy – and costly – requiring people to come together to help with relief efforts.

While meeting the specific needs of hurricane survivors, from shelter, food and water to emergency supplies and repair assistance, estimated at $250 billion , is vital to recovery, making a monetary donation is one of the quickest and easiest ways to help ensure those needs are met.

Photo courtesy of United Way Worldwide

Photo courtesy of United Way Worldwide

Continue Reading

That's why United Way Worldwide (UWW) and Paramount Global are hosting a one-hour special, United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief, at 8 p.m. ET/PT Saturday, Nov. 2 on the CBS Television Network and CMT – available to stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime – to mobilize communities and raise critical funds for relief and recovery.

The event will feature some of the biggest names in music, television and entertainment including performances by Brittney Spencer, Chris Janson, Clay Aiken, Jonathan McReynolds and Tyler Hubbard with special messages and appearances by Backstreet Boys, Billy Bob Thornton, Billy Burke, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cedric The Entertainer, Cody Alan, JB SMOOVE, Kelsea Ballerini, Max Thieriot, Nate Burleson, Stephen Colbert, Taye Diggs and Zac Brown Band.

"In times of crisis, United Way mobilizes the caring power of communities to help people in need," said Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of UWW. "United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief is an opportunity to unite people to help the individuals and families impacted by the devastating hurricanes. Because united is the way to create long-term and lasting resiliency for individuals, families and communities."

Proceeds from the benefit will support immediate hurricane relief and long-term recovery efforts and benefit individuals and families across the southeastern United States. Every minute you watch and every dollar given helps fund shelter, meals and other critical support services.

"Paramount Global

and its brands are

proud to collaborate with United Way Worldwide on the United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief in reaching audiences across the U.S.

to help those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton," said Melissa C. Potter, executive director,

Content

for

Change, Paramount Global and UWW board of trustees. "I've seen firsthand how United Way rallies local leaders, cross-sector partners and the community to aid people during times of crisis, and the resources raised by this benefit event will help those in need to recover and rebuild."

In the last four years alone, United Way has responded to more than 200 disasters around the world, including droughts, water crises, hurricanes, fires and floods, and mobilized resources by facilitating more than $219 million in outside investments to support local needs.

"The impact of Hurricane Helene on our community and this region is almost impossible to comprehend," said Dan Leroy, president and CEO of United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County. "Recovery is a marathon that won't end in weeks or months – it'll take years. Thanks to the generosity of those contributing to the United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief, we can make sure that 5, 10 and 20 years from now, our neighbors and families will not only rebuild but thrive. United, we will emerge stronger."

To learn more or donate, visit unitedway/benefit

or text "RECOVERY" to 40403.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

href="" rel="nofollow" familyfeature

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary and eLivingToday .

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED