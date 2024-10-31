Granite Creek Capital Partners Named To Inc. Magazine’S 2024 Founder-Friendly Investor List For Fifth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual roundup highlights the private equity, venture capital, and lenders with track records of backing founder-led companies

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners , L.L.C., a private firm based in Chicago, today announced that it was named to Inc's List of Founder-Friendly Investors for the fifth consecutive year. The Founder-Friendly Investors list honors the private equity and venture capital firms with the top track records backing entrepreneur-led businesses. The final list recognizes firms that entrepreneurs have reported as collaborative and built to support the cultures of founder-led businesses.

The prestigious Inc. list celebrates the investors who believe in backing founder-led businesses and helping them thrive. All companies on the list have successful track records of collaboration and remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

“Granite Creek is proud to receive this recognition by Inc. for the fifth year in a row,” said Brian Boorstein, Co-Founder and Partner at Granite Creek Capital Partners.“Our team has been partnering with entrepreneurial business leaders since 2005, placing great importance on supporting founders in their efforts to accelerate growth for their companies.”

Granite Creek provides its portfolio companies with a wide range of resources including strategy consultation, business development, market intelligence, acquisition support, banking relationships, and operational best practices.

“It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“So, we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs.”

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: . It is also included in the November 2024 issue of Inc. magazine, available online now at and on newsstands.

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. For more information on Granite Creek, visit or call 312-895-4500.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for Granite Creek

516-643-1642

...