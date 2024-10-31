Greenway Health Partners With Red Cliff Community Health Center To Enhance Tribal Health Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Greenway's tailored demo and deep understanding of tribal healthcare needs secure new partnership with Red Cliff Community Center

Greenway Health, a leading health information services provider, is proud to announce a new partnership with Red Cliff Community Health Center, a provider of comprehensive healthcare services to the Red Cliff of Lake Superior Chippewa. Based in Bayfield, Wisconsin, the center has selected Greenway to help optimize its operations and enhance the care it provides to its community.

After connecting at the National Tribal Health Conference (NTHC) in May 2023, Red Cliff engaged Greenway to address challenges with their existing system. The center needed a solution that could improve functionality, provide better data access, and improve operational efficiency across their services.

Red Cliff Community Health Center will be implementing Greenway's Intergy EHR and Practice Management to replace their current system. The Intergy platform offers advanced features tailored to the unique needs of tribal health centers, including enhanced data control, comprehensive reporting, and the flexibility to support future growth.

While the technology's ability to support the organization's unique needs was pivotal to the decision-making process, Red Cliff also recognized Greenway's proven track record with other tribal healthcare organizations, such as the Bad River Health & Wellness Center, as a testament to Greenway's deep commitment to supporting tribal communities.

"We are excited to partner with Red Cliff Community Health Center to deliver health IT solutions that will elevate their operational capabilities and support their mission of providing high-quality, culturally aligned care," said Troy Wasilefsky, Chief Revenue Officer at Greenway Health. "We understand the challenges facing tribal healthcare providers and are committed to delivering the tools and support they need to succeed."

With the implementation of Greenway's Intergy EHR and Practice Management solution, Red Cliff will streamline its operations, improve patient care, and gain the flexibility needed to scale its services in the future. Greenway is dedicated to supporting Red Cliff throughout the implementation process and ensuring long-term success.

Greenway Health is a leading health information technology service provider specializing in electronic health records with its flagship Intergy and Prime Suite products. Greenway and its award-winning solutions have been ranked highly in the Best in KLAS awards by KLAS Research, an independent research organization that assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. Additionally, Greenway Health's revenue cycle solution, Greenway Revenue Services, was named the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award in Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award.

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit , call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

