Comic Relief US Announces Comic Relief Live, An Unforgettable Evening Of Comedy And Musical Performances

Comic Relief US Announces“Comic Relief Live”

Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, and Robin Williams' Family Come Together to Receive the Inaugural "Icon Award" and Sir Mark Thompson to Receive the "Visionary Award"

Tim Meadows, Phoebe Robinson, Alex

Edelman, Matt Friend, the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band, and More Will Take the Stage in Support of a Just World Free From Poverty



NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Comic Relief US today announces "Comic Relief Live," a star-studded gala on Dec. 9 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. This unforgettable event will honor Billy Crystal , Whoopi Goldberg and Robin Williams (posthumously)

with the first-ever Icon Award for their deep commitment and passionate work bringing "comic relief" to households around the nation.

Billy and Whoopi, joined by Robin Williams' family, will be celebrated for the positive impact the iconic co-hosts have had on the lives of millions of people. Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide Sir Mark Thompson will receive the Visionary Award for his long-standing partnership and support of Comic Relief US' efforts to drive positive change and create opportunities to support and empower others.



The evening of entertainment will feature special performances by long-running Saturday Night Live alum, comedian, and actor Tim Meadows , comedian, actress, and New York Times best-selling writer Phoebe Robinson, Tony and Emmy award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Alex Edelman , comedian and impressionist Matt Friend , the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band featuring David Wain and Ken Marino , and more to be announced.



"Laughter is such a powerful force for change. It has the power to unite and transform communities, connecting us all in a deeply profound way. There's a magic to it," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "Comic Relief Live is a celebration of the power of entertainment to inspire action to tackle the world's most urgent and challenging problems, helping to change people's lives for the better."

The event is led by a powerhouse committee of leaders and philanthropists who are elevating the mission and vibrant spirit of Comic Relief US.

"It is an honor to serve as co-chair of this year's gala committee, bringing together individuals and organizations dedicated to making a difference through this one-of-a-kind event," said Comic Relief Live co-chair and Daily Beast Chief Content and Creative Officer Joanna Coles, OBE .



"Comic Relief Live is a night of transforming hope, humor, and joy into a powerful force for good, changing the lives of children and families around the world." added Comic Relief Live co-chair and Chief Client Officer & Chief Business Officer at Interpublic Group Jacki Kelley .



Funds raised from this event will support Comic Relief US' work to help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty. The organization supports more than 50 trailblazing organizations across the U.S. and around the world that provide essential services, address the immediate needs of children facing poverty, and strive to ensure and/or sustain long-term solutions that set children up for a lifetime of success. In the last decade alone, Comic Relief US has raised over $436 million, positively impacting more than 35 million young people globally.

Co-Founder Richard Curtis is an executive producer along with Lily Sobhani and Wendy Gill-Conley for the Comic Relief US production.



For more information on the event and tickets, please visit:

.



About Comic Relief US ‍

Comic Relief US is a nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive social change, mobilizing donors of all ages through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. To date, the nonprofit has raised over $436 million, positively impacting more than 35 million children and young people in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in the most impacted communities. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit

. Follow @ComicReliefUS on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

