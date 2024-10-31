Jackson Hospital Inks New Partnership With Medline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Alabama-based hospital grows relationship with Medline's environmental services product portfolio

Alabama-based Jackson Hospital , a not-for-profit, 300-plus-bed community acute care facility, has named Medline

its primary supplier for environmental services (EVS) products. Having served the Montgomery and Alabama River Region for more than 75 years, Jackson Hospital is a pivotal part of the Montgomery region, which includes two military bases and the state capital.

Medline has worked with Jackson Hospital as its medical-surgical prime vendor for more than nine years before this new EVS agreement.

"Medline has been a reliable partner through thick and thin," said Mark Yarema, director of materials management for Jackson Hospital. "Consistently delivering supplies across Alabama, with no interruption, even during hurricane season, their dependability gives us confidence that we'll remain fully stocked, no matter the challenges. This trust is key to our ongoing relationship, and we look forward to expanding our partnership with Medline."

Through the agreement, Medline will provide Jackson Hospital an extensive EVS portfolio, including a broad range of high-quality products and services designed to enhance cleanliness, safety and operational efficiency across the hospital's facilities. The partnership also will include access to Medline's robust online platform, ensuring that Jackson Hospital has real-time visibility into product availability, ordering and analytics, empowering its staff to focus on patient care.

Key benefits of the partnership include:



Guaranteed savings : Jackson Hospital will benefit from Medline's manufacturer-direct pricing model, reduced distribution fees and maximized rebates. Product standardization : Standardizing products and right-sizing inventory will help Jackson Hospital reduce its number of SKUs, minimize its risk of products reaching expiration and increase its bulk purchasing under better rates. This approach also simplifies training and education for EVS staff, ensuring the highest level of care and operational efficiency.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Jackson Hospital and support its mission to deliver the highest standards of patient care," said Tyler Windham, division sales manager for Medline. "This new EVS portion of business allows us to continue driving value and improving outcomes by helping to ensure that the hospital's environment is clean, safe and conducive to healing."

Learn more about Medline's comprehensive portfolio of EVS solutions at .

Jackson Hospital

Today, licensed for 344 beds, Jackson Hospital is a community not-for-profit hospital serving Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. Our comprehensive healthcare services include cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's and children's care, along with 24-hour emergency services. It ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care. Even with our leading-edge technology and facilities, we remain true to our mission of providing superior personal healthcare in a safe, compassionate environment.

About Medline

Medline makes healthcare run better. Through its unique offering of world-class products, supply chain resilience and clinical practice expertise, Medline delivers improved clinical, financial and operational outcomes across all points of care. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, Medline is the healthcare industry's largest medical-surgical product manufacturer, supply chain provider and clinical solutions partner. The company employs more than 39,000 people worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. For more information, visit .

