CRESCENT FOODS REBRANDS CHICKEN PACKAGES FOR ADDED CONVENIENCE

Expands distribution and line-up at Costco, Walmart, H-E-B & Kroger

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessibility, distinctiveness, inclusivity, and convenience were key

inspirations behind recent package and new logo innovations for Halal hand-cut pioneers, Crescent Foods ®. For over 30 years, the company's legacy brand identity has become synonymous with high quality Halal hand-cut meat and poultry products, which include lamb, beef, chicken, and turkey. Informed by their own consumers, Crescent Foods has entered a new, modernized phase with even more consumer needs top of mind. One where accessibility to its products is made easier through greater distribution with national grocers and club stores. Along with a distinctive look, which consumers can easily locate in a crowded meat space, and values that are universal, such as quality and convenience, Crescent Foods' products are widely available and intended for conscientious consumers, from all walks of life.

Specific to its chicken product packaging, the following rebranded features and benefits include:



Individual product names, prominently displayed, with big, boldface type and enhanced photography, to help consumers more quickly identify the products they seek.

A QR code on packages that reveals 30-minute, quick and easy recipes when scanned, for a smoother shopping trip while in-store, and when buying all necessary ingredients.

Saddle packages for club stores that are easily and neatly stored in the refrigerator or freezer and offer value through "use today or store for later" convenience.

Resealable bags for IQF products feature on-package recipes and easy meal ideas.

Clear, recycle-ready plastic trays provide a near 360-degree view of the quality, trimmed chicken inside. Protein per serving is prominently displayed to conveniently meet nutritional and dietary needs.

Crescent Foods' new chicken product and packaging line-up includes the following, which are available in select Costco, Walmart, H-E-B and Kroger stores, nationwide:

Fresh Tray Packages: Boneless skinless thin-sliced chicken breasts, boneless skinless chicken breast fillets, whole chicken 8-piece cut-up, chicken wings, chicken drumsticks, chicken tenders, boneless skinless chicken thighs, and whole, wrapped, fresh chicken.

Fresh Retail Roll-Stock Pouches:

Boneless skinless chicken breast fillets, chicken drumsticks, 94% fat free ground chicken, chicken tenders, boneless skinless chicken thighs, and chicken party wings.

Fresh Club Store Saddle Packages: Boneless skinless chicken breast fillets, chicken drumsticks, 94% fat free ground chicken, chicken tenders, boneless skinless chicken thighs, and chicken party wings.

Individually Quick-Frozen (IQF) Bags:

Thin-sliced boneless skinless chicken breasts, boneless skinless chicken thighs, and chicken wings (flats and drumettes).

Breaded Chicken Bags:

Breaded chicken breast fillets, breaded chicken breast nuggets, and chicken breast breaded tenders with no added preservatives, fillers, or MSG.

As always, Crescent Foods' poultry products continue to feature 100% vegetarian diet without antibiotics, humanely treated, all natural, and no animal byproducts label claims. Its lamb and beef products are sourced from pasture-raised animals, with no added hormones, and carry all natural, and humanely treated attributes. All Crescent Foods' meat and poultry products follow strict certified Halal hand-cut practices and standards.

For more information on where to find Crescent Foods' meat and poultry products, consumers should use the "Where to Buy"

feature on Crescent Foods' website.

About Crescent Foods :

American Pioneers in Halal for Nearly 30 Years. And for the next.

Crescent Foods was founded in 1995 to bring healthy, humanely processed Halal chicken to America's dinner tables. Today, Crescent Foods is the largest provider of premium quality Certified Hand-Cut Halal poultry and meat products across the United States. It prides itself on its ability to offer choice through a variety of meat and poultry cuts, products, and packaging options to retail stores, restaurants, and institutions. Consumers may also shop for Crescent Foods' products, directly, on , as well as Amazon and Walmart Marketplace. Crescent Foods' commitment to the highest Hand-Cut Halal standards, state-of-the-art production processes, use of technology, distribution, product development and service helps the company remain at the industry's forefront in North America and globally.

