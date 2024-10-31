Gimme Seaweed Partners With Repurpose Global To Combat Plastic Pollution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pioneer organic seaweed snack brand takes sustainability mission further with Plastic Recovery Pledge

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Seaweed , the pioneer organic seaweed snack brand, has partnered with rePurpose Global , a leader in certified plastic recovery, to combat global plastic pollution.

Seaweed is the ultimate regenerative crop and one of few farmed foods with a net positive environmental impact.

It requires no fresh water to grow, and if farmed organically

without the use of pesticides and chemicals, as Gimme does, can help keep our oceans clean and fight climate change.

Building on seaweed's natural sustainability, Gimme was the first company to introduce a line of Roasted Seaweed Snacks without plastic trays, setting a new standard for eco-friendly packaging in the seaweed snack industry. Through their collaboration with rePurpose Global, Gimme aims to take their sustainability commitment a step further by supporting the removal of ocean-bound plastics. This goal supports a joint vision to build a more circular, inclusive, and waste-free economy for our planet.

Through this partnership, Gimme will aid rePurpose Global's efforts in targeted areas of Indonesia, a region that hosts 18% of the world's coral reefs and is among the top contributors to ocean plastic pollution globally.



Gimme's support of Project Segara Kerthi, rePurpose Global's intervention in Bali, will help protect the ocean and reef ecosystems. This biodiversity hotspot is home to six of the world's seven marine turtle species and is under threat from rising plastic pollution. Gimme's support of Project Laut Yang Tenang, rePurpose Global's intervention in West Java will help bring new collection and recycling systems for ocean-bound plastic and recycling of collected plastics into new products.

"As the first seaweed snack brand to offer organic seaweed in the US, we feel it is our responsibility to continue paving the way for other brands - seaweed snacks and beyond - to work towards a more sustainable future," said Steve Broad, Co-Founder & CEO of Gimme Seaweed . "By implementing our Plastic Recovery Pledge with rePurpose Global, we are highlighting our dedication to environmental stewardship and actively addressing plastic pollution. This will enable us to make a measurable difference in the health of our planet's ecosystems for future generations."

Through this partnership, Gimme is not only helping to tackle the plastic waste crisis, but also supporting social and environmental outcomes in regions heavily impacted by plastic pollution. rePurpose Global's impact projects have recovered over 60 million pounds of nature-bound plastic waste to date; and provide fairer, safer, and more dignified opportunities for waste workers.



"We are thrilled to partner with Gimme in our collective mission to combat plastic pollution and drive transformational change," says Svanika Balasubramanian, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at rePurpose Global . "We know that Gimme shares our commitment to sustainable action. Together, we are working towards a fairer and cleaner future where plastic waste is no longer a threat to our environment and communities."

About Gimme Seaweed:

Based in Northern California, Gimme Seaweed

was founded by visionary food entrepreneurs Annie Chun and Steve Broad. Annie and Steve's drive and vision, combined with their expertise gained in building the most successful Asian-inspired packaged food brand, Annie Chun's, have led Gimme to become the #1 organic seaweed snack brand, driving the growth of the category as a whole. Gimme was also the first brand to bring organic, non-GMO seaweed to the US market. Their seaweed is grown organically, thoughtfully, and sustainably in agriculturally protected regions off the south and west

coasts of Korea - ensuring superior nutrition and delicious taste.

ABOUT REPURPOSE GLOBAL

rePurpose Global

is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform, bringing together brands, consumers, innovators, and policymakers to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Through its pioneering solutions across the circular economy value chain, the organization has helped more than 350 companies measure, reduce, and take action on their plastic footprints, while driving systems change on a global scale.

rePurpose Impact Projects have recovered over 63 million pounds of plastic waste from the environment to date, protecting vulnerable coastal regions across the Americas, Africa, and Asia. In doing so, the organization has improved waste management infrastructure benefitting over one million people across the world, while positively impacting the lives of thousands of marginalized waste workers.

Founded in 2016, rePurpose Global now employs over 70 full-time team members across offices worldwide. For more information, please visit .

