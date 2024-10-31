Elegoo Launches Tri-Color Silk Filaments For Vivid Color Transitions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Elegoo , a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, recently expanded its popular Silk PLA series with two new tri-color filaments, Silk Tri Blue Green Orange

and Silk Tri Blue Purple Black . Available now at $21.99 USD, these striking filaments offer creators seamless, vivid color transitions that bring prints to life.

Elegoo's Silk PLA is made from high-quality PLA, known for low warp, minimal shrinkage, and odorless printing, ensuring a professional finish. Its tri-color filaments feature vibrant silk blends that create eye-catching designs, perfect for artists and hobbyists alike.

Highlights of Elegoo's Silk Tri-Color Silk PLA

Stunning Silk Triple Colors: Elegoo Silk PLA seamlessly blends three vibrant colors into one filament, creating a unique and eye-catching effect. Users can experience the magic of smooth, flowing color transitions within a single print.

High-Quality PLA Filament: Made of high-quality PLA, a commonly used thermoplastic material, it features a lower melting temperature and ease of use, low warp and shrinkage, and is odorless during printing. It provides a glossy surface finish.

Dimensional Accuracy & Consistency: Strict tolerances guarantee that these PLA filaments, with a diameter of 1.75 mm, allow for much smoother and more stable printing with a dimensional accuracy of +/- 0.05 mm. They are universally compatible with most 1.75 mm FDM 3D printers.

Less-Tangle & Easy to Use:

Full mechanical winding and strict manual examination ensure that the filament is neatly arranged and less tangled, avoiding possible snapping and line breaking. A larger spool inner diameter design allows for easy feeding.

Clogging-Free & Bubble-Free: Designed and manufactured with superb layer bonding and great fluidity for smooth and stable extrusion. The filament is fully dried before packaging and vacuum-sealed to protect it from moisture, ensuring no clogging or bubbling problems.

Elegoo's Filament Lineup

Elegoo offers a wide range of filaments to meet diverse printing needs. The PLA lineup features standard PLA, Silk PLA, Galaxy PLA, Matte PLA, and more. The Galaxy colors change with the angle of light, while Matte PLA is perfect for home decor. Elegoo's PETG filaments are known for their exceptional light transmittance, long-lasting durability, and waterproof and weather-resistant properties. Additionally, Elegoo has introduced TPU, ASA, and PLA-CF filaments, each tailored for diverse applications and use cases.

As top sellers in the Amazon filament category, Elegoo filaments demonstrate reliability and quality, fostering creativity and innovation among 3D printing enthusiasts worldwide.

For more details, please visit Elegoo's Amazon Store .

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products to nearly 90 countries and regions. In 2023, the company's total sales revenue reached approximately 200 million USD, with close to 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

