Physician And New York Times Best-Selling Author Dr. Michael Greger Releases New Book On GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs

OZEMPIC: Risks, Benefits, and Natural Alternatives to GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Greger, M.D., FACLM, the internationally renowned nutrition expert, physician, founder of NutritionFacts, and author of the best-selling How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and How Not to Age, turned his attention to the latest research on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs in his new book, OZEMPIC: Risks, Benefits, and Natural Alternatives to GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs

(Oct 29, 2024), available now on in softcover and Kindle versions, and on DrGreger

as an audiobook and ebook.

Dr. Michael Greger's new book: OZEMPIC: Risks, Benefits, and Natural Alternatives to GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs

This new class of weight-loss drugs has received enormous, almost unprecedented attention. Ozempic and other GLP-1 mimics have been heralded as the medical sensation of the decade, the end of obesity, and game-changing miracle drugs. However, history shows that the vast majority of weight-loss drugs approved in the United States have been pulled from the marketplace due to unforeseen side effects that turned them into a public health threat.

In OZEMPIC: Risks, Benefits, and Natural Alternatives to GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs, Dr. Greger explores the science behind these medications and shares the important answers people need to make informed health decisions. He explains how to deal with the drugs' more common side effects-such as "Ozempic face," muscle loss, and gastrointestinal distress-as well as the risks of more serious ones, including thyroid and pancreatic cancers.

The long-term risk profile of GLP-1 weight loss drugs is still unknown, and, in his new publication, Dr. Greger also covers the safer, cheaper, natural alternatives to boost GLP-1 with diet and lifestyle.

Michael Greger, M.D., FACLM,

is a physician, New York Times best-selling author, founder of NutritionFacts, and a founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety, and public health issues. He is a graduate of Cornell University School of Agriculture and Tufts University School of Medicine. All proceeds received from his books and speaking engagements are donated to

NutritionFacts is a non-profit, strictly non-commercial, science-based public service organization that provides free updates on the latest in nutrition research. More than 2,000 videos on nearly every aspect of healthy eating are available on its website, with new videos and articles uploaded daily. NutritionFacts is a proud member of the

True Health Initiative, a global voice for lifestyle as medicine. Information regarding Dr. Greger's New York Times best-selling books How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and How Not to Age, his free Daily Dozen app, and podcast are also available on NutritionFacts .

