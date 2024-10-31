HOOKIPA Pharma To Present Eseba-Vec Combo In Frontline HNSCC As A Late-Breaker Poster Presentation At SITC 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) poster to be presented by collaborator from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Alan Ho, on November 9, 2024

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) (”HOOKIPA” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next generation immunotherapeutics for the of cancer and serious infectious diseases, today announced that updated Phase 2 data for eseba-vec (HB200) plus pembrolizumab in first-line recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer will be presented as a late-breaking poster presentation at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2024), taking place in Houston, Texas from November 8-10, 2024.

The poster will be presented by Alan Ho, MD, PhD, Chief of the Head and Neck Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Cancer Center (MSKCC), a clinical collaborator of HOOKIPA.

Details of the poster presentation are:

Abstract Title : Eseba-vec (HB-200) plus pembrolizumab as first-line treatment of recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer: updated results in PD-L1 CPS ≥20 patients

Presenter: Dr. Alan Ho, MSKCC

Session Date : Saturday, November 9, 2024

Session Time : 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM CDT

Late Breaking Abstract Number : 1480

The poster will be available on November 9, 2024 on the HOOKIPA website on the“Scientific Publications” tab of the“Our Science” page.

About Eseba-vec

Eseba-vec (also known as HB-200) is an investigational immunotherapeutic agent being evaluated for HPV16 positive cancers. The first indication for eseba-vec is for the potential treatment of patients with HPV16+ recurrent/metastatic oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (R/M OPSCC) with a PDL1 CPS of 20 or higher, in combination with pembrolizumab, in the first line (1L) setting. Eseba-vec has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and PRIME designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of 1L HPV16+ OPSCC. Eseba-vec was developed using HOOKIPA's proprietary arenavirus platform.

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's product candidates are designed to induce specific, robust and durable CD8+ T cells and antibodies to eliminate cancers and serious infectious diseases. HOOKIPA's pipeline includes biological therapies for oncology, targeting human papillomavirus type 16-positive (HPV16+) cancers, KRAS mutated cancers, and other targets. In addition, HOOKIPA has partnered with Gilead to develop therapies that are intended to provide functional cures for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus-1 (HIV-1). Find out more about HOOKIPA online at .

