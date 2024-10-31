World Influencers Awards USA Launch In New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The World Influencers and Bloggers Association (WIBA) proudly announced the launch of the World Influencers Awards USA with an exclusive, private dinner event on October 30 at The Mark Hotel in New York City.

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Foodgod attends WIBA Awards Launch In The USA at The Mark Hotel on October 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for WIBA Awards)

Set against the luxurious backdrop of The Mark Hotel, the evening provided an intimate, behind-the-scenes introduction to the World Influencers and Bloggers Association, an organization headquartered in Monaco that unites over 6,000 bloggers and influencers worldwide. This U.S. launch marked a pivotal moment for WIBA as it strengthened its connections within the American influencer community.

The World Influencers and Bloggers Association proudly hosts the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards, an annual event during the Cannes Film Festival. Since 2019, this global awards ceremony has celebrated top social media personalities in categories like Fashion, Food, Travel, Fitness, Entertainment, Philanthropy, Education, Lifestyle, Art, and Beauty. Known as the leading awards for influencers, it honors outstanding figures across various platforms. Notable awardees include Khaby Lame, Coco Rocha, Maye Musk, Kelly Rutherford, Nusret Gökçe, and Burak Özdemir. Each WIBA Awards event reaches an audience of 200 million followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

As a multi-faceted organization, WIBA includes the WIBA Academy, WIBA Agency, WIBA Magazine, and its flagship WIBA Awards event.

WIBA ' s Mission

: As the foremost global organization dedicated to recognizing the impact of influencers and bloggers, WIBA celebrates digital media leaders who inspire global audiences and shape conversations across industries. Through the launch of World Influencers Awards USA, WIBA aims to empower creators, elevate their contributions to culture, business, and society, and foster meaningful connections within the American market.

"We are glad

to host the World Influencers Awards USA launch in the heart of New York City at The Mark Hotel. This event marks a significant milestone for WIBA as we expand our reach and strengthen connections within the American influencer community," said Mariia Grazhina Chaplin, WIBA Founder/CEO.

About WIBA

The World Influencers and Bloggers Association (WIBA), headquartered in Monaco, has celebrated the achievements of digital leaders for seven consecutive years with its annual awards event in Cannes, France, coinciding with the Cannes Film Festival.

SOURCE The World Influencers and Bloggers Association (WIBA)

