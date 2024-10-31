Learn How To Future-Proof Your Public Relations Agency For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar: The PR Toolkit – Setting Up for 2025

This webinar equips PR agency professionals with essential tools and strategies to adapt, innovate and stay competitive in the new year. Register here .

Our expert panel will discuss how to:



Balance AI and without sacrificing creativity

Protect brand reputation against misinformation

Adapt to consolidation and new relationship-building best practices Proactively crisis plan to safeguard client brand integrity

WHY:

This webinar is a must for professionals in PR, digital marketing, communications and brand storytelling. Attendees will gain cutting-edge strategies and practical tips on reputation management, AI integration and crisis planning-key skills for achieving results in 2025.

WHO:

Karen Swim, APR – President and Founder, Solo PR Pro and Words For Hire

Karen is an accredited public relations professional, speaker, podcaster and author. She owns Words For Hire, a full service B2B, Healthcare and Technology PR agency working with clients across the globe. Swim is also the President of Solo PR Pro, a membership organization for independent professionals in public relations, communications and related fields.

James Walker – Executive Vice President and General Manager, Weber Shandwick

James is an Executive Vice President & General Manager of Weber Shandwick's Baltimore office. He leads integrated media client engagements across corporate, government and nonprofit sectors and oversees a team of specialists who service clients across paid, earned and owned channels. James holds an MBA from the Stern School of Business at NYU and a BA in Communication from George Washington University. In addition, he serves on the board of the Y of Central Maryland.

Kelly Byrd Marín – Senior Director of Marketing, Notified

Kelly is a seasoned PR pro turned marketer. With 16 years of experience in technology marketing, customer success and public relations, Byrd Marín has worked across Fortune 100 companies, PE-supported businesses, VC-backed startups and agencies.

Jon Minnick (Moderator) – Special Projects Manager & Awards Show Producer, Ragan Communications and PR Daily

Jon is the special projects manager at Ragan Communications. He develops and oversees critical in-person and virtual conference programming, awards, events, webinars and workshops for Ragan's vast audience of internal and external communicators, wellness professionals and human resources specialists. With nearly 20 years of experience in B2B media, he has consistently taken on the industry's new challenges to grow brands, successfully ensuring their long-term strength and profitability.

WHEN:

Thursday, November 7, 2024 from 2pm-3pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link







About Notified

We are Notified , and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you-the modern PR, IR and marketing pro-are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.



