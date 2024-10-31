Solid Biosciences To Participate At The Truist Securities Biopharma Symposium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the“Company” or“Solid”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that Gabriel Brooks, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a Genetic Panel at the Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 1:45 p.m. ET in New York.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the may reach out to their Truist representatives.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates including SGT-003 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-501 for the treatment of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional assets for the treatment of fatal cardiac diseases. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline across rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, bringing together experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted, Solid's mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit .

