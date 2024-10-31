Private payrolls in US rise by 233,000 in October this month, more than expectations

(MENAFN) In October, US private payrolls rose significantly, with an increase of 233,000 jobs, as reported by the ADP Research Institute. This figure greatly exceeded expectations, which had anticipated a more modest gain of 110,000 jobs. The October surge follows a strong September showing with 159,000 jobs added, highlighting a robust trend in hiring as the recovered from recent hurricane disruptions.



ADP's report emphasized that October’s job growth reached its highest level since July 2023, illustrating resilience across various sectors despite ongoing challenges. Notably, the manufacturing sector was the only industry to report job losses, underscoring some sector-specific difficulties within an otherwise expanding job market. ADP's chief economist, Nela Richardson, remarked that job growth remained strong even amid hurricane recovery efforts, adding that "hiring in the US is proving to be robust and broadly resilient" as the year draws to a close.



A breakdown of job growth by business size reveals that large enterprises led the way, adding approximately 140,000 jobs, while mid-sized businesses contributed around 86,000 new positions. Small businesses saw a more modest gain, adding 4,000 jobs in October. Education and health services recorded the most substantial increase among industries, with 53,000 jobs added, closely followed by trade, transportation, and utilities, which collectively saw a 51,000-job boost.



Other sectors also reported strong growth. Construction and leisure and hospitality each added 37,000 positions, reflecting continued demand in these fields. The professional and business services sector expanded by 31,000 jobs, while other services collectively added 21,000 positions. Manufacturing, however, faced a downturn, posting a loss of 19,000 jobs, indicating ongoing challenges within the sector as the broader economy showed resilience in its recovery and hiring trends.

