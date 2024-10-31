‘Significant fire’ erupts at UK nuclear shipyard

(MENAFN) A significant fire erupted at a nuclear submarine shipyard in northwest England, resulting in injuries to two individuals, according to local authorities. They have reassured the public that there is no risk of a nuclear disaster stemming from the incident. The fire occurred at approximately 12:30 AM on Wednesday at the Barrow-in-Furness facility operated by BAE Systems, a defense contractor known for shipbuilding.



Emergency services responded swiftly to the situation, and reports indicate that two people were taken to the hospital with symptoms that appeared to be related to smoke inhalation. Local police confirmed that, while there is no nuclear threat, residents in the vicinity are advised to stay indoors, keeping doors and windows closed as a precaution while the situation is managed. Authorities have also evacuated individuals in the immediate area affected by the fire, ensuring that everyone has been accounted for.



Social media has been abuzz with images and videos capturing a large plume of smoke billowing from the shipbuilding facility, indicating the scale of the incident. Fortunately, the quick response from emergency teams has helped to contain the situation.



This incident occurs at a critical time for the UK’s naval capabilities, as the country is in the process of expanding its nuclear submarine fleet. Plans are underway to introduce four new Dreadnought-class ballistic missile submarines by the 2030s, which are intended to replace the aging Vanguard class. These submarines will be equipped with advanced missile systems capable of carrying nuclear warheads, ensuring the UK's strategic deterrent remains robust.



Moreover, in September, the UK government committed £4 billion (approximately $5.2 billion) towards the development of SSN-AUKUS nuclear-powered submarines, which will also be constructed in Barrow-in-Furness. This significant investment underscores the UK’s commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities in the face of evolving global security challenges.



As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, officials will likely review safety protocols and measures in place at the shipyard, given the sensitive nature of the work conducted there. The situation remains fluid, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

