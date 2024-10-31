(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cyngn announced that it has received a signed Letter of Intent (LOI) from a major automotive supplier to sell and deploy multiple DriveMod Tuggers in early 2025. This achievement demonstrates Cyngn's continued traction with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite ("EAS") solutions for heavy industries. Just last week, Cyngn announced a new contract with a different automotive manufacturing customer.

Cyngn Executes Letter of Intent to Sell Multiple DriveMod Tuggers to Major Automotive Supplier

Continue Reading

The automotive supplier-who remains unnamed due to confidentiality-will utilize the DriveMod Tuggers to streamline intra-facility logistics. The global automotive supplier has several similar distribution facilities as well as manufacturing facilities in North America alone.

"This milestone is another proof point of Cyngn's automation solutions achieving product-market fit with the automotive industry," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "Automotive manufacturers are among the top robotics adopters in the world because of the competitive advantage derived from automation in this high-volume, heavy manufacturing industry. We hope to be able to share additional details on the customer and the nature of the deployment in the future."

The DriveMod Tuggers leverage advanced AI and a comprehensive suite of safety features, including 360° vision and collision avoidance systems, enabling seamless navigation in complex environments. Equipped with Cyngn Insight, Cyngn's fleet management and analytics platform, customers can remotely monitor and control fleets of autonomous vehicles, ensuring efficient coordination and task execution in real time.

As industries increasingly embrace automation, Cyngn continues to deliver scalable autonomous solutions tailored to the evolving demands of modern manufacturing and logistics. For more information on Cyngn's DriveMod Tuggers and other autonomous vehicle solutions, visit .

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:



Website: cyngn

Twitter: twitter/cyngn

LinkedIn: YouTube: @cyngnhq

Investor Contact:

Don Alvarez, CFO

[email protected]



Media Contact:

Luke Renner, Head of Marketing

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 7, 2024. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Cyngn is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

SOURCE Cyngn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED