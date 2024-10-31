Zelensky: Bilateral Document Being Prepared Between Ukraine, Hungary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A bilateral document is being prepared between Ukraine and Hungary, part of which addresses security issues, specifically Ukraine's accession to NATO.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with community and district heads in Zakarpattia, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Today, a bilateral document is being prepared between Ukraine and Hungary. It contains many elements to eliminate misunderstandings and respond to modern, future, and past challenges, so that the issue of minorities would not be raised. More precisely, the issue may arise, but it should be resolved quickly to avoid questions between our countries. We view this very positively," Zelensky said.

He added that security issues are part of this document.

"The least we ask of Hungary is not to block Ukraine's invitation to NATO. That is, not to support or vote against us, but simply not to block," the President emphasized.

As reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made an official visit to Kyiv on July 2 this year, the first since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.