Zelensky: Bilateral Document Being Prepared Between Ukraine, Hungary
Date
10/31/2024 7:12:14 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A bilateral document is being prepared between Ukraine and Hungary, part of which addresses security issues, specifically Ukraine's accession to NATO.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with community and district heads in Zakarpattia, as reported by Ukrinform.
"Today, a bilateral document is being prepared between Ukraine and Hungary. It contains many elements to eliminate misunderstandings and respond to modern, future, and past challenges, so that the issue of minorities would not be raised. More precisely, the issue may arise, but it should be resolved quickly to avoid questions between our countries. We view this very positively," Zelensky said.
Read also: Zelensky
in Zakarpattia discusses Internal Strengthening Plan
for Ukraine
He added that security issues are part of this document.
"The least we ask of Hungary is not to block Ukraine's invitation to NATO. That is, not to support or vote against us, but simply not to block," the President emphasized.
As reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made an official visit to Kyiv on July 2 this year, the first since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
MENAFN31102024000193011044ID1108837421
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.