Kuwait Strips Citizenship Of 489 Individuals
Date
10/31/2024 7:09:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA)-- The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting, Thursday, under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, who is also head of the commission.
The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the committee decided to strip 489 individuals of Kuwaiti citizenship, pending referral to the cabinet. (end)
ahk
MENAFN31102024000071011013ID1108837385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.