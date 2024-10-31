Kuwait Strips Citizenship Of 489 Individuals

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA)-- The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting, Thursday, under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, who is also head of the commission. The of Interior said in a statement that the committee decided to strip 489 individuals of Kuwaiti citizenship, pending referral to the cabinet. (end) ahk

