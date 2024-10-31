Tunedd To Launch The First AI-Powered Technical Due Diligence Platform At Web Summit Lisbon 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tunedd, a pioneering company, today announced the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking automated technical due diligence platform.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tunedd to Launch the First AI-Powered Technical Due Diligence at Web Summit Lisbon 2024

The platform is set to transform how VCs evaluate AI technologies.

Tunedd, a pioneering company, today announced the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking automated technical due diligence platform at this year's Web Summit in Lisbon on the 11th of November 2024.

This AI-powered solution is poised to revolutionize how investors assess AI technologies, addressing the growing struggle to evaluate new AI innovations and distinguish the future unicorns from 'chatgpt resellers'. The Tunedd platform will make its debut at Web Summit, the world's premier technology conference, showcasing how it significantly reduces the time and resources required for thorough evaluations of AI investment opportunities.

"Investors are increasingly challenged by the complexity and rapid evolution of AI technologies," said Kasia Borowska, CEO of Tunedd. "Our platform represents a paradigm shift in technical due diligence for AI investments. By leveraging advanced AI and the expertise of PhD-level specialists, we're enabling investors to make faster, more informed decisions while significantly reducing risks and costs."

Key benefits of the Tunedd platform include:

1. Rapid Evaluation: Shorten the due diligence process and evaluate AI technologies in minutes, with 24/7 access.

2. Cost and Resource Savings: Save costs and resources by having an in-house AI checker for screening investment pitches.

3. Risk Reduction: Reduce risk and save time by identifying and screening non-compliant or risky investments early in the process.

4. Automated Data Room Analysis: Speedy data room classification and gap flagging for comprehensive assessment.

5. Streamlined Reporting: Automate Investment Committee reports and submission templates for efficient decision-making processes.

The platform utilizes large language models fine-tuned by a team of PhD-level AI experts, ensuring that the insights provided are both cutting-edge and reliable. This approach allows Tunedd to offer in-depth assessments on various critical aspects of AI technologies, including security practices, IP ownership, AI efficiency, data governance, technical team evaluation, ethical frameworks, and regulatory compliance.

"We're excited to unveil Tunedd at Web Summit," added Dr. Peter Bebbington, CTO. "This launch marks a significant step forward in democratizing access to high-quality technical assessments, making it easier for investors to navigate the complex landscape of AI investments."

Tunedd is currently offering early access to its platform through a beta program for selected customers.

For more information about Tunedd and its technical due diligence platform, to schedule a demo at Web Summit, or to inquire about the beta program, please contact ...

About Tunedd:

Tunedd is the first automated technical due diligence platform allowing Venture Capitalists to evaluate new AI technologies in minutes. Thanks to Tunedd investors can detect risky investments faster and save time to focus on finding that unicorn. The Tunedd technology was built in collaboration between PhD-level AI experts with 10+ years of experience in developing custom AI solutions for business and tech-savvy VCs.

See Tunedd in practice here:

Kasia Borowska

Tunedd

+48 578 601 793

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

AI-powered technical due diligence platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.