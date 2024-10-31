TN Fireworks Manufacturers Sell Rs 6,000 Crore Worth Of Fireworks For Diwali

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Fireworks Manufacturers Association has reported that firecracker factories in Sivakasi, located in the state's Virudhunagar district, have sold firecrackers worth Rs 6,000 crore across the country for the Diwali festival.

However, association leaders noted that the century-old fireworks in Sivakasi faced a significant decline in production this year. This decrease is primarily due to the Supreme Court's reiteration of its ban on barium nitrate, a key ingredient in firecracker manufacturing, and additional restrictions on joined crackers - sets of individual firecrackers connected by a fuse, allowing them to ignite in succession when one cracker is lit.

Business owners in Sivakasi told IANS that production has dropped by at least 30 per cent due to the restrictions on joined crackers. According to fireworks manufacturers, over 300 factories in Sivakasi and neighbouring villages produce joined crackers.

A.P. Selvarajan from Kaliswari Fireworks said: "Sound crackers account for 40 per cent of the total production in Sivakasi. Of those sound products, around 20 per cent were joined crackers."

He added that many manufacturers of joined crackers have kept their factories closed for months, resulting in workers migrating to other factories.

Additionally, heavy rains in parts of Sivakasi further impacted production, reducing the output to about 75 per cent of the usual volume.

Approximately 4 lakh workers from 1,150 fireworks factories in Sivakasi were involved in producing Rs 6,000 crore worth of firecrackers this year.

Sivakasi is considered the hub of India's firecracker industry, producing around 70 per cent of the country's firecrackers.

However, it is also worth noting that several accidents have occurred during the manufacturing process, leading to loss of life. In 2024 alone, Sivakasi saw 17 accidents that resulted in 54 fatalities.