Manipur Govt To Set Up Memorial For Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing

Imphal/Itanagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Manipur Chief N. Biren Singh on Thursday said that his had already earmarked an amount of Rs 3 crore for the of a memorial for Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, who led his and hoisted the Tricolour and laid claim to Tawang as an integral part of India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually dedicated to the nation 'Desh ka Vallabh' statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khathing 'Museum of Valour' at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Singh carried out the inauguration from 4 Corps Headquarters in Assam's Tezpur as he could not visit Tawang due to bad weather.

Manipur Chief Minister and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu, state Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju among others were present at the inauguration site.

The Manipur CM said that the proposed memorial would be set up in a suitable location either at his birthplace in Mantripukhri in Imphal West district or someplace more centrally located.

Speaking on the sideline of the function in Tawang, the Chief Minister appreciated Arunachal Pradesh for recognising and acknowledging the sacrifices of Major Bob Khathing, who belongs to the Tangkhul Naga community from Ukhrul district in Manipur.

He further stressed that the Manipur government also acknowledges the sacrifices of the national leader.

He added that the recent election and the present ethnic situation in the state had delayed the project further.

Singh also highlighted Major Bob Khathing's sacrifices and said that when the Chinese had laid claim to Tawang, Major Bob Khathing led his soldiers and hoisted the Tricolour and laid claim to Tawang as an integral part of India.

He said that Major Bob Khathing had not only made sacrifices for the nation, but he was also a visionary leader.“Sacrifices of Major Bob Khathing should be always remembered.”

The Defence Minister also paid homage to the sacrifices and acknowledged the bravery of Major Bob Khathing in his speech during the function.

Saying Major Bob Khathing was an extraordinary figure who made invaluable contributions to the northeast region and national security, the Defence Minister said:“Major Khathing not only led the peaceful integration of Tawang into India but also established essential military and security frameworks, including the Sashastra Seema Bal, Nagaland Armed Police, and the Naga Regiment.”

“The 'Museum of Valour' now stands as a tribute to his bravery and foresight, inspiring generations to come,” he said.

Major Bob Khathing was the first person of tribal origin to serve as an ambassador for India in then Burma, now Myanmar.

Born on February 8, 1912, in the Ukhrul district of Manipur Maj Khathing was the first tribal from Manipur to graduate.

During World War II he became the first Manipuri to get the King's Commission.

He was commissioned into the 19th Hyderabad Regiment (later the 7th Kumaon Regiment) and later served under the then Major Thimmayya (later chief of army staff and commander-in-chief, Indian Army) at the Regimental Training Centre, Agra.

This adroit, assiduous, determined war hero, clean humanitarian, administrator and dedicated teacher all rolled into one passed away on January 12, 1990.