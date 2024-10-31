Locate Buyers Agency Rides Brisbane's Property Boom

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brisbane's property has been red-hot in 2024, and Locate Buyers Agency has been right in the thick of it. The buyers agency, which specialises in helping buyers navigate the complexities of the market, announced today that it has facilitated over $145 million in property purchases this calendar year to date (Jan - Oct 2024).

"This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," says Shane Hiscock, Director, Locate Buyers Agency . "We're proud to have helped so many people achieve their dream of homeownership in a challenging market."

Locate Buyers Agency attributes its success to a combination of factors, including:



In-depth market knowledge: Their team possesses a thorough understanding of Brisbane's finest suburbs and property trends.

Strong negotiation skills: In a competitive market, securing the best possible price is crucial, and Locate Buyers Agency excels in this area. Access to off-market properties: The agency often identifies properties before they are publicly listed, giving their clients a significant advantage.



The agency's success underscores the growing trend of buyers turning to professionals for assistance in navigating today's complex real estate landscape. With rising interest rates and property values remaining high, expert guidance can be invaluable.

While the $145 million milestone is significant, Locate Buyers Agency remains focused on its core mission: helping buyers find the perfect property and securing it at the best possible price.

As the Buyers Agent Brisbane market continues to evolve, the agency is poised to continue its growth by providing essential services to those looking to enter or move within the property market.

