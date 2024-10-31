Reports suggest negotiations aimed at establishing ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah seen significant progress

(MENAFN) Recent reports suggest that negotiations aimed at establishing a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah have seen significant progress, according to two U.S. officials. While discussions have advanced over the past 24 hours, the Biden administration has not yet reached a formal agreement with either Israel or Lebanon.



An article from Axios emphasizes that U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein has played a critical role in these negotiations, which are particularly focused on Hezbollah’s willingness to pursue a separate agreement with Israel, distinct from the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This approach may be crucial for reducing tensions and facilitating a broader peace effort in the region.



One U.S. official commented on the recent developments, stating, “We are still negotiating, but sufficient progress has been made in the last twenty-four hours to warrant sending President Biden to Hochstein to Israel.” This statement suggests a shift in diplomatic strategy, with the involvement of President Biden potentially marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing talks.



According to Axios, finalizing this agreement would represent a significant success for President Biden, particularly as he nears the end of his term in office. The proposed ceasefire aims to halt more than a year of escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah, which has worsened since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.



However, the landscape remains uncertain. Earlier today, an Israeli official refuted claims that a final draft agreement was on the verge of completion. In response to Hebrew media reports suggesting an imminent ceasefire, the official, who chose to remain unnamed, stated that the draft currently under discussion is outdated and that multiple proposals are still being evaluated.



As these negotiations unfold, their outcome could have profound implications for the stability of the Middle East, underscoring the intricate relationships and dynamics between the involved parties. The coming days will be closely monitored as the U.S. aims to take a central role in mediating this critical conflict.

