Qatar-Based Music Producer Joins US Global Music Diplomacy Initiative

DOHA: Qatar-based Sudanese artist and producer Sammany Hajo participated in the US Department of State's Global Music Initiative, which elevates music as a to promote peace and democracy. As part of this initiative, the Department recently hosted 13 international musicians and music professionals through the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

Over three weeks, Sammany, the Music Lab producer and fellow musicians, songwriters, executives, educators, and directors traveled to Washington, DC, Detroit, MI, Kansas City, MO, and Los Angeles, CA, to engage in discussions, workshops, and collaborative sessions with American counterparts and music professionals. They explored key industry topics such as preserving musical and cultural heritage, best practices in music management and production, and strategies for using music to promote community development and engage disenfranchised youth.

Reflecting on his IVLP journey, Sammany shared that“as an artist heavily influenced by American music, it was so inspiring to learn stories about some of the most influential artists of all time. There were several highlights, such as meeting with Conductor and Music Director Luke Frazier, visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and performing with the other artists at the Greenwood Social Hall in Kansas City, a UNESCO City of Music. The performance created an even stronger bond between [the participants] as we had the opportunity to collaborate on something that we all love and appreciate.”

Considering the impact of these experiences, Sammany added,“I returned to Doha with a mind full of ideas that are drawn from all those moments. These ideas will not only contribute to my personal growth as an artist, but also benefit my work at Music Lab and the music community here.”

Sammany's experience is just one example of the broader impact the US Embassy seeks to achieve through its exchange programs. Each year, the US Embassy nominates Qatari professionals and rising leaders for multiple exchange programs, including the IVLP, to experience the United States firsthand and cultivate lasting relationships with their American counterparts. This year's participants explored a variety of topics – including good governance, entrepreneurship, women's leadership, cultural heritage preservation, journalism and climate change.