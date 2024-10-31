Pakistani Airstrike In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kills Civilians

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A report states that Pakistani military targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) positions in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have caused civilian casualties.

Three Pakistani personnel, including an officer, were reportedly killed during the operation.

The clashes between the military and TTP forces have been ongoing since midnight. The Pakistani military deployed helicopters along with both light and heavy weaponry to strike TTP strongholds in the area.

Some Bannu residents claim that military aircraft attacked civilian areas, resulting in civilian casualties. The Pakistani military has not officially commented on civilian losses, though military sources confirmed the deaths of three army personnel, including an officer.

Reports indicate that early in the morning, Pakistani forces attempted to surround Hafiz Gul Bahadur, a TTP commander. During the operation, a military officer named Atif and his soldiers were ambushed by TTP fighters, prompting the use of helicopters to break the siege.

the report added that civilians were killed, and several homes were damaged in the crossfire. The exact number of civilian casualties remains unconfirmed.

Two TTP militants have been confirmed dead in the fighting so far. The situation has added to the tensions within the region.

This escalation in hostilities comes as the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has recently called for the military and TTP to vacate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In a recent assembly, PTM members resolved to take action if both forces do not withdraw from the region.

The continuing clashes have heightened tensions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving local residents in a vulnerable position amidst the violence. The need for a peaceful resolution and immediate protection for civilians is becoming increasingly critical as the conflict unfolds.

