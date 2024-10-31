VIB Vermögen AG Sells Four Logistics Properties In Bavaria And Hesse

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal

VIB Vermögen AG sells four logistics properties in Bavaria and Hesse

31.10.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIB Vermögen AG sells four logistics properties in Bavaria and Hesse

Successful realization of value in a brightening transaction Further step towards a balanced asset class mix as a commercial portfolio holder Neuburg/Danube, 31. October 2024: VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), a company specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial real estate, today announces the sale of a package of four logistics properties from its portfolio to global real estate investment manager EQT Exeter. The notarization took place at the end of October 2024 and the closing is planned by the end of 2024. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The sale is the next step in VIB's diversification strategy with the aim of positioning the company as a balanced portfolio holder of commercial real estate with a focus on logistics and offices in Germany and neighboring countries. At the same time, the sale demonstrates the successful implementation of VIB's value-oriented strategy and is further evidence of the brightening of the transaction market. The properties sold are logistics properties from VIB's Commercial Portfolio with a total rental area of 94,607 m2 and a total annual rent of EUR 6.7 million. Two of the properties are located in Erlangen, the other two in Unterschleißheim and Frankfurt am Main. “The sale of the four logistics properties underlines our ability to successfully realize value in a transaction market that is gradually brightening up again. With this step, we are further improving our asset class mix as announced,” commented Dirk Oehme, Speaker of the Managing Board of VIB Vermögen AG.

About VIB Vermögen AG VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specializing in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial real estate, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on real estate in the logistics, light industrial and office asset classes. VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005. In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also includes the complete spectrum of in-house developments and redensification as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that are already let, and on the other hand it develops new properties from scratch in order to incorporate them into its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive real estate management services and solutions for institutional investors and holds interests in companies with real estate assets. More information at

Kontakt VIB-Vermögen AG Investor Relations: Tilly-Park 1 86633 Neuburg/Danube Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-961 Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1961 ...







31.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: VIB Vermögen AG Tilly-Park 1 86633 Neuburg/Donau Germany Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 961 Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1961 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0 WKN: A2YPDD Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2019373



End of News EQS News Service