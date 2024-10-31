Chiva-Som Welcomes Ammar Samad As General Manager Of Zulal Wellness Resort

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chiva-Som International Resorts, one of the pioneering brands in transformative wellness globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ammar Samad as the General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar. A seasoned hospitality professional with more than 20 years of experience, Samad brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and passion to the helm of Zulal Wellness Resort, underscoring its commitment to holistic wellness and exceptional guest experiences.

Over his impressive career, Samad has consistently demonstrated a talent for delivering excellence. As the new General Manager at Zulal Wellness Resort, he is eager to build upon the resort's already strong reputation as a refined destination for holistic wellness. In his previous roles, Samad led end-to-end operations, ensuring exceptional guest experiences and optimal profitability, while overseeing the successful opening and management of multiple properties of some of the most well-known hotel groups in Doha. His expertise in managing spa and recreation facilities has further solidified his leadership in both the hospitality and wellness industries.

Raised in the USA, Samad has a global outlook on hospitality. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from La Roche College, followed by further studies at Georgetown University.

Samad's decision to join Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is deeply rooted in his personal commitment to wellness, which he seamlessly integrates into his daily life. His reasoning goes beyond professional alignment; it's about values that resonate with his own beliefs.“Wellness is more than a professional focus for me; it's a lifestyle,” Samad shares. He was particularly drawn to Chiva-Som's core values: putting people first-both guests and employees-and embracing wellness as a shared commitment, not just a tagline.“I truly believe that wellness practices can transform lives, and I am honoured to be part of Chiva-Som's mission to share this philosophy with guests from around the world,” Samad says. His belief that wellness is integral to overall wellbeing drives his leadership approach and aligns perfectly with the resort's holistic offerings, combining Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with modern health principles. Samad is driven by an appreciation of how the brand supports both hospitality and the community, especially through Zulal Wellness Resort's mission, which aligns with Qatar's national vision for wellness and education.

Krip Rojanastien, Chairman and CEO of Chiva-Som, extended a warm welcome to Ammar on his new role:“We are delighted to welcome Ammar to the Chiva-Som family. His leadership, dedication to wellness, and deep understanding of the region make him the perfect fit for Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som. We are confident that Ammar will lead the resort to even greater heights, while ensuring that each guest experiences the true essence of wellness that defines the Chiva-Som philosophy.”