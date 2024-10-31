Modern Public School And Aao Sath Chalen Bring Joy To Less Privileged Section Of Society At Sangam Park

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Modern Public School (MPS), Shalimar Bagh, has partnered with Aao Sath Chalen, a National NGO focused on social betterment, to bring joy to less privileged section of society at Sangam Park, JJ Cluster area. This collaborative initiative focuses on spreading joy and warmth by distributing sweets, snacks, and gifts to brighten the festive season for these children.



Aao Sath Chalen, led by General Secretary BJP Delhi Mr Mittal, works tirelessly to address issues facing the nation's underprivileged sections, with a special focus on slum dwellers. Mr. Mittal is a committed advocate for community support initiatives, including water conservation, food security, healthcare assistance for cancer patients, and facilitating the marriages of destitute girls.



Reflecting on the initiative, Mr. Mittal shared,“This initiative is not just about bringing festive cheer; it's about fostering a sense of hope and showing these children that they are seen and valued. Every act of kindness contributes to a better society, and we believe that working together with institutions like Modern Public School amplifies our ability to make a meaningful impact. Together, we are lighting a path toward a more compassionate and supportive community.”



Modern Public School has long committed to academic excellence and social responsibility. With programs encouraging students to excel in academics and initiatives that foster empathy and community engagement, MPS provides a holistic education. Their efforts emphasize character-building and social awareness, preparing students to be compassionate and responsible citizens.



Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to partner with Aao Sath Chalen to bring positive change to the community. "At MPS, we believe that true education extends beyond academics; it encompasses instilling compassion and social responsibility in our students. By joining hands with Aao Sath Chalen, we are helping students understand the importance of community service and empathy. We are glad to bring smiles to the faces of children in need, bringing light and positivity to their Diwali."



This collaboration between Modern Public School and AaoSath Chalen is a heartwarming reminder of how collective efforts can bring about meaningful change, ensuring that everyone shares the joy of the season.





About Modern Public School (Shalimar Bagh)



MPS (Modern Public School) Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, is the International Baccalaureate (IB), the global leader in International Education to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and confident individuals. MPS was established in 1971 and is known for achieving excellence in infrastructure, exemplary faculty and extra edge in co-curricular activities, and that's why it is known as the paragon of educational virtues. Today, Modern Public School is one of the fastest-growing schools in Delhi- NCR, with hi-tech infrastructure and well-experienced teaching staff. The school is a composite co- educational English Medium Senior Secondary School running on public lines permanently recognized by the Directorate of Education.







About Aao Sath Chalen



Aao Sath Chalen is a national-level voluntary organization dedicated to social upliftment and community development. Led by Mr. Visshnu Mittal, Gen Sec BJP Delhi, the organization focuses on key initiatives like water conservation and hunger relief. Additionally, Aao Sath Chalen assists cancer patients, provides healthcare and education to impoverished families, and facilitates the marriages of destitute girls. Its holistic approach effectively addresses the needs of marginalized communities, making a meaningful impact on countless lives.

