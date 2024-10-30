Biometric Sensor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The biometric sensor market is projected to grow from $3 billion in 2023 to $3.43 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to increasing security concerns, government initiatives and regulations, integration within consumer electronics, healthcare applications, and the rising popularity of wearable devices.

The biometric sensor market is expected to reach $6.24 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the emergence of applications in developing markets, a focus on user-friendly and convenient authentication methods, integration within the hospitality and travel industries, adoption in the education sector, and an increasing demand for contactless authentication solutions.

The growing adoption of biometric sensors in mobile devices is expected to drive the growth of the biometric sensor market in the future. Mobile devices encompass any handheld computer or smartphone, including tablets, smartphones, e-readers, portable music players, wearables, and smart fitness trackers, that perform tasks similar to those of desktop or laptop computers. Manufacturers have increasingly integrated biometric sensors, such as in-display fingerprint sensors and facial recognition technology, into their products, leading to heightened consumer demand for secure and convenient identification solutions.

Key players in the market include 3M Company, Cross Match Technologies Inc., Fulcrum Biometrics LLC, NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics AB, IDEX ASA, Suprema Inc., ZKTeco Inc., SAFRAN S. A., Mantra Softech Pvt. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics, BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Synaptics Incorporated, HID Global Corporation, Integrated Biometrics, NITGEN COLTD, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co Ltd, Fingerprint Cards AB, Apple Inc., Egis Technology, Qualcomm Incorporated, TDK Corporation, Vkansee Technology Inc., Lumidigm Inc., BIO-key International Inc., M2SYS Technology, Nuance Communications Inc., Fujitsu Limited, SecuGen Corporation

Leading companies in the biometric sensor market are forming alliances with other technology firms to integrate newer technologies, such as contactless fingerprint biometric scanners, in order to expand their presence and enhance their market position. These strategic partnerships involve companies leveraging each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and drive success.

1) By Type: Capacitive Sensors, Optical Sensors, Thermal Sensors, Ultrasound Sensors, Electric Field Sensors

2) By Application: Voice Scan, Finger Scan, Hand Scan, Facial Scan, Iris Scan, Vein Scan, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Consumers Electronics, Commercial Centers And Buildings, Medical Research And Lab, Bank And Finance Service Sector, Defense and Security, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

A biometric sensor is a transducer that converts an individual's biometric trait into an electrical signal. It addresses various security-related concerns across multiple sectors by using tools such as fingerprints, facial recognition, iris scanning, and voice recognition to identify, verify, and authenticate individuals.

