Higher Education In Decline

File photo of College students

By Dr Basharat Mushtaq

The recent call for suggestions by the Directorate of Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir regarding the sharp decline in college enrollments reflects the alarming state of higher education in the region. This issue, multi-dimensional and deeply rooted in systemic challenges, has worsened over time. The region's education system is facing a critical decline, with gaps in governance, administrative inefficiencies, and inadequate support from all stakeholders-government, administrators, principals, teachers, and even students. Without immediate attention and corrective measures, the higher education framework could collapse like a house of cards.



A fundamental problem lies in the rigid focus on conventional career options, leaving little room for innovative or less competitive fields. Students are burdened with societal and familial expectations, which often overlook their personal interests and aptitudes. A shift towards choice-based education, where the focus is on the student's will and potential, could relieve this pressure.

The college curriculum is also in dire need of reform, as it remains focused on rote learning, leaving little scope for creativity and practical application. Degrees, once considered gateways to promising careers, have lost their value and are now mere certificates with no job security attached. The classroom environment, often uninspiring, must evolve into a space that promotes interactive and interest-driven learning. Teachers should act as facilitators and mentors, guiding students to pursue excellence rather than just success. This shift from a dictatorial teaching style to one that nurtures curiosity and creativity is crucial for reversing the decline in student engagement. The current system, as illustrated by various dialogues in films like 3 Idiots:“A great man has said, study not to be successful, but to improve yourself, don't chase after success, pursue excellence.” and in A Beautiful Mind:“Classes will dull your Mind and Destroy Your Creativity.” It is crushing creativity, replacing curiosity with fear of failure.

Unemployment is another critical issue exacerbating the decline in college enrollment. The lack of jobs is not limited to government positions but extends to the failure to foster entrepreneurship. Colleges have yet to integrate entrepreneurial education into their curricula, further stifling creativity and innovation. Sir Ken Robinson's famous TED talk highlights how education systems globally are“educating people out of their creative capacities.” He said:“I don't mean to say that being wrong is the same thing as being creative. But what we do know is if you are not prepared to be wrong you will never come up with anything original and by the time they get to be adults most kids have lost their capacity. They have become frightened of being wrong. We are not companies by the way, we stigmatize mistakes and we are now running national education systems where mistakes are the worst thing you can make and the result is, we are educating people out of their creative capacities.” Picasso once said,“All children are born Artists.” In Jammu and Kashmir, the situation is no different-mistakes are stigmatized, and the fear of failure discourages risk-taking and original thinking, which are essential for entrepreneurship. Some argue that the rise of online education platforms has contributed to the decline in student numbers, but while technology can supplement learning, it cannot replace the invaluable human interaction and development fostered in traditional classrooms. The absence of teachers and peers in a physical setting affects students' moral, emotional, and cognitive growth.

The problem of declining college enrollment can be addressed through several strategies. First, learning must become an enjoyable and interactive process, with creativity and critical thinking embedded in the curriculum. Additionally, the government must ensure job security for those who have invested in higher education, which remains an unfulfilled promise. The disconnect between theoretical knowledge and real-world application must be bridged, with regular career counseling sessions to guide students toward unconventional career paths. According to recent data, Jammu and Kashmir faces a staggering unemployment rate of 28%, the second-highest in the country. Young women are particularly affected, with a 48% unemployment rate, the highest in India. The government's failure to fulfill promises of job creation after the abrogation of Article 370, compounded by the issuance of 12,000 domicile certificates to non-locals, has worsened the situation for the region's youth.

One of the primary reasons for the declining student ratio in colleges is the growing sense of futility among students who pursue higher education but find no job security. Many college contractual lecturers, after serving for over a decade, have become over-aged and are now left with no prospects. In a heartbreaking example, a Ph.D. holder with years of teaching experience was recently seen selling dry fruits on the streets, a stark symbol of the unemployment crisis. This bleak reality dissuades students from pursuing higher education, as they see no viable future in it. The situation is particularly dire for the nearly 3,000 contractual lecturers who are underpaid, seasonally employed, and often go without pay during winter months. Despite their qualifications-ranging from Ph.D./Post-Doc to NET/SET/JRF, Publications, Teaching experience certifications, they receive only a meagre salary of 28000 which is not as per UGC norms-57,700. While neighboring UT of Ladakh have implemented salary reforms for college teachers as per UGC norms, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has yet to follow suit, despite peaceful protests and media coverage.

The 2018 decision by the State Administrative Council (SAC) under Governor Satya Pal Malik further compounded the crisis in education. The regularization of Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers, originally hired on a temporary basis, while offering job security to them, has inadvertently blocked opportunities for highly qualified youth seeking teaching jobs. This move has stifled recruitment and worsened the employment crisis in the education sector, particularly for fresh graduates and postgraduates who find themselves sidelined. Thousands of teaching posts remain vacant, yet the government has taken no meaningful steps to fill these positions. The focus on internal promotions rather than new hires has led to a brain drain, with qualified candidates leaving the region in search of better prospects. Without a comprehensive job policy and secure employment for its educated youth, Jammu and Kashmir's higher education system is rapidly deteriorating, leaving a once-promising future in disarray.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The author is a Lecturer at Govt Degree College Pulwama