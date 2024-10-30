Big Issue North X Stanley Chow X Stand4socks: Limited-Edition Socks For Christmas

(MENAFN- Pressat) Big Issue North has once again partnered with celebrated Manchester artist Stanley Chow and sock specialists Stand4Socks to bring you a limited-edition series of cozy, festive socks with a charitable twist.

These limited-edition designs will keep you warm and stylish while supporting those in need across the north of England. Every pair your buy directly contributes to Big Issue North's mission, empowering people experiencing poverty to earn an income, gain stability, and transform their lives.

This year's collection includes two new exclusive designs by Stanley Chow. Stanley's iconic illustrations have earned him acclaim worldwide, with projects spanning from collaborations with The White Stripes to covers for The New York Times. This exclusive sock series embodies Stanley's signature style, featuring a graphic, minimalist pixel design and a Christmas Elf design. His unmistakable style makes each pair of a piece of wearable art.

“I got the chance to design the pair of socks I've always wanted to wear and selling them will help raise money for a charity that I wholeheartedly support,” said Stanley Chow.“What's not to like about that?!”

Priced at £12.99 per pair or £29.99 for all three designs, 100% of profits from each sale go directly to Big Issue North. This means that every purchase supports people in the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber who are working by selling the Big Issue magazine, providing them with the opportunity to earn income, develop skills, and gain independence.

Stand4Socks, a Manchester-based company, is known for their high-quality, personalised socks. Their ethos is centred on giving back; for each pair of charity socks sold, Stand4Socks donates a durable, antibacterial pair of socks to someone experiencing homelessness. Since their inception, Stand4Socks have donated over 150,000 socks, ensuring that comfort and warmth reach those who need it most.

So, when you choose a pair of Big Issue North's socks, you're not only helping Big Issue North vendors, but also helping someone who is homeless to keep warm this winter.

Our limited-edition Stanley Chow designs are only available for a short time-shop now, support your Big Issue North vendor, and help people experiencing homelessness this Christmas: Big Issue North x Stand4 Socks Collaboration