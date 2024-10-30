VOTE Or ELSE: A Cultural Call To Action For Civic Engagement In Durham, NC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for an electrifying cultural event, VOTE or ELSE, on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Hosted by Mobilize Justice in partnership with SEIU, USSW, and Forward Justice, this gathering blends art, activism, and community empowerment to inspire voter participation ahead of the elections.

VOTE or ELSE aims to spark a cultural response and encourage civic engagement by uniting artists, activists, community leaders, and religious figures. This initiative highlights the importance of education and advocacy in mobilizing historically disengaged communities.

Led by Marvin Bing, a notable social justice activist and son of the late Malik Aziz, the event will foster dialogue about systemic barriers that marginalize communities. Participants will learn about the importance of voting and strategies to combat misinformation that disenfranchises voters.

Event Schedule:



10:15 AM - 11:15 AM : Press Conference and FIP Huddle

Location : Union of Southern Service Workers Office, 2634 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC 27707

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM : Community Canvass #1

Location : McDougald Terrace, 1101 E Lawson St, Durham, NC 27701

Connect with residents at Durham's largest public housing community.

1:15 PM - 2:45 PM : "Vote or Else" Phonebanking

Location : Cornwallis, 1501 Sima Ave, Durham, NC 27707 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM : Vote or Else National Town Hall & Twitch Livestream

Location : North Carolina Central University, Student Union, 1801 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707

Join community leaders and artists, including Icewear Vezzo and Killer Mike, to discuss the vital role of voting and civic engagement.

Join us on November 2nd to mobilize, educate, and inspire our communities to VOTE or ELSE! Together, we can amplify our voices and shape a better future.

For media inquiries:

Publicist: Carmena Ayo-Davies

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Mobilize Justice

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED